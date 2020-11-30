A Sweetwater truck driver has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after being found guilty of transporting a minor in interstate commerce for the purpose of engaging in criminal sexual activity with the minor.
U.S. District Judge Laurie J. Michelson sentenced Jason Leonard Valdivia, 28, on Monday.
The investigation into Valdivia began in August 2018 after a minor reported he had been sexually abused during a cross-country trip in June 2018. Valdivia then admitted to assaulting two minors during the trip.
After serving his prison time, Valdivia will be on probation for 15 years and will be required to register as a state sex offender.
