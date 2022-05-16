Eagleton Ball Park was vandalized for the second time this year over the weekend of May 14-15, in an incident that could ultimately result in restricted access to the park.
Vandals destroyed a plumbing pipe, several locks, two toilets and two paper towel and soap dispensers in the park’s bathroom facilities.
After a call reporting a problem at the park, deputies responded to the scene at about 8:50 a.m. Sunday, May 15.
According to a police report, deputies found that the doors to the bathroom facility were open and that there was water flowing out through the building’s doors.
Once inside, they noted destroyed piping and toilets, as well as footprints on the exteriors of three different doors. They also observed that a neighboring church had surveillance cameras pointed toward the park, but had not been able to view video footage at the time of the report.
Cost estimates of the damage are still in the early stages, Eagleton Ball Park Vice President David Wells told The Daily Times. Wells noted that park volunteers would likely attempt to complete some repairs on their own, to try to keep the cost of expensive fixes as low as possible.
“It’s certainly frustrating,” Wells said of the incident.
“We’ve tried to do what we can to keep our facilities open to the public,” he commented. But repeated instances of major property damage make such openness difficult to justify for the park’s management team. Per past reporting from The Daily Times, 2017 alone saw three instances of vandalism at the park.
Wells — who serves the park in a fully volunteer capacity, along with park president and Blount County Commissioner Scott King — said that such incidents have abated since 2017. Yet, he also noted that the ball park was tagged with graffiti in 2021.
Problems at the park could lead to changes, he warned. Though it is currently accessible by the public, it is not a public park. It has a lease with Blount County, but isn’t part of that system of parks. That distinction, Wells said, might need to be drawn more distinctly, in light of recent events.
He noted that though he and King value community engagement, repeated incidents of property damage could necessitate measures such as fencing around the length of the park. Wells added that it was difficult not to consider fencing in the park “in some form or fashion.”
“We are disappointed that someone would choose to take our community resources and vandalize community property. But we are excited about the future, and we hope that the community will continue to help us monitor the facility,” he said.
In a phone interview with The Daily Times, Joe Huff, executive director of the Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County parks and recreation service, said, “The next couple months are when we see most of our vandalism.” Though Eagleton isn’t one of the parks under his purview, Huff added that his department’s own employees were called out to a park Monday to fix a sink that had been vandalized.
He noted that vandalism of parks in the area tends to increase as schools dismiss for the summer months.
“It’s not a very common thing, but it’s not very surprising,” he said.
