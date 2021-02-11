Vanessa Painter, former Blount County Habitat for Humanity development director, has stepped into a new role as development director for New Hope Blount County Children’s Advocacy Center.
Painter will be in charge of developing and fostering relationships between New Hope and its community partners, a New Hope press release stated.
“We are so excited to have Vanessa join our team,” New Hope Executive Director Tabitha Damron said. “She brings experience and knowledge that we know will help us to both grow and sustain New Hope into the future, ensuring we are equipped to meet the needs of the children and families that need us.”
New Hope serves as a one-stop resource for child victims of sexual and physical abuse, meaning several entities from law enforcement officers to physicians to therapists work together with victims simultaneously at one location so the amount of trauma victims experience through abuse investigations is limited.
The child advocacy center runs almost entirely off of grants and fundraising, which will be a key part of Painter’s work.
Holding an associate’s degree in business management from Roane State Community College, Painter worked in property and casualty insurance for 15 years before turning to nonprofit work.
In her position with Habitat for Humanity, she “engaged donor and community support for the empowerment of families through Habitat’s partnership housing model,” the New Hope press release stated.
Painter, who has lived in Blount County since childhood, volunteers with the Junior Service League of Maryville and the Blount County Chamber of Commerce and has served on the board of directors at both organizations. She currently is the division director of individuals and nonprofits for the Blount County Chamber of Commerce board.
After beginning transition into the position in January, Painter started fully at New Hope this week, New Hope Events and Marketing Director Tori Thomas emailed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.