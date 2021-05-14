Townsend planning commissioners have approved a mountain bike rental shop at the entrance to a planned biking trail complex just outside the city limits.
Corey Clayton is managing development of Vee Hollow mountain bike trails. Though the trails are in county limits, a shop at the entrance is set to be in Townsend, next door to 8351 TN-73 (East Lamar Alexander Parkway).
Commissioners discussed the Townsend portion of the project at the Thursday, May 13, meeting. It’s a modified home on land next to the former Cowboy Tubin location, soon to be one of two Company Distilling distilleries in Blount County.
The bike shop site will serve as an access point to the miles of trails, which already are under construction.
Clayton told commissioners he hopes to open the trails by fall, adding they'll not only be open to the public and accessible from the greenway but also completely free of charge.
In order to get access to these trails, Clayton also will need to build a bridge across Little River. The developer brought site plans Thursday for both the bike shop and the bridge. A company called Salubrious Farm is also listed as the owner of 162 acres across the river from the bike shop where trails are under construction.
While leaders unanimously approved improvements on the house-turned-bike shop, they asked Clayton to defer the bridge until the June planning meeting. City Planner Joe Barrett said there were some unresolved items he wanted to address before bringing the bridge for the commission’s approval.
The bridge will be managed and kept up by Salubrious, Clayton said, adding it will be closed and locked at night or during times when trails aren’t ideal for riding.
Most of the renovation on the house will be interior with a porch added, Clayton said.
He is leasing the site from its owners, which property records show is currently Salubrious Farm, a company owned by Clayton Homes CEO Kevin Clayton, Corey Clayton's uncle.
Developers don't have any plans to put up a sign for the shop right now, but Corey Clayton said his team may come back for further approval. He wants to use a type of permeable paving for the shop: He and project engineer Chris Soro of C2RL proposed rigid, interlocking plastic devices called permeable pavers to hold parking lot ground together while allowing developers to plant grass in lieu of an asphalt lot.
"We're trying to keep an aesthetically pleasing, green feel to this property," Clayton said.
Townsend Mayor Michael Talley praised Clayton's work in bringing the free bike trail to the Townsend community. "It's going to be a great attraction," he said.
Planning Commissioner Bill Lindsey said he wanted to ensure no other buildings were placed on the property, but Clayton said that would be up to the owners.
According to Vee Hollow's social media pages, the park will include more than 13 miles of mountain bike trails with various levels of difficulty. Vee Hollow and some contracted trail-construction companies — including Ideride Builders — have posted numerous images and videos of the trail-building process on Facebook and Instagram.
