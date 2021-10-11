One person was transported to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into the American Family Urgent Care Center in Alcoa.
The Alcoa Police Department, Alcoa Fire Department and the American Medical Response team were dispatched to the scene at Hunter’s Crossing around 3 p.m. on Monday, according to a media release from APD.
Officials arrived to find a vehicle inside the lobby of the Urgent Care facility. The media release stated that a man inside the building was found with his arm trapped between the vehicle and the building.
Officers were able to safely unpin the man, who was later transported to University of Tennessee Medical Center. Both the patient and the driver of the vehicle are now in stable condition, according to the press release.
The front entrance of the Urgent Care facility was damaged in the incident, but “the main structure of the building is intact,” the release stated.
