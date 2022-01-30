A group of Alcoa High School students is getting real-world marketing experience and raising funds for upcoming DECA competitions, plus benefiting a local charity, with its upcoming spring market on April 2. The upper-level marketing students, members of the Social Media Analytics class led by instructor Keenan Sudderth, are planning, promoting and hosting the event, which will take place outdoors on the AHS campus.
Caroline Buchanan said the Alcoa High School Marketing Department has hosted a winter market for some time, but this year, they are adding the spring market. About 1,500 shoppers attended the fall 2021 winter market. “We’re hoping for a larger audience this year because we’re hosting a car show as well as vendors,” she said. “So, it kind of has a twist on the event, and we’re calling it Vendors and Vehicles.” Applications are now available at www.alcoamarket.com. Vendor fee is $55 and the car fee is $35 until March 7. Applications received after March 7 and before March 18 will have an additional $10 fee attached.
“We’re planning on having 60 vehicles and 60 vendors,” Buchanan said. “It’s all student-run, so that adds more character to the event. We’re all working really hard and are excited about it.” In addition to the students in the class, other student volunteers from AHS DECA will be involved.
First car show
Proceeds from the vendor fees will be used for expenses associated with traveling to DECA competitions on the district, state and national levels, while proceeds from the car show, the first one hosted by the marketing students, will benefit the Empty Pantry Fund, a Blount County organization that provides food to needy Blount County citizens at Christmas. Ainsley Lamar said, “This car show will help with our community outreach so we can get more money for the charity.”
Reed Gossett said they decided to host a car show for pre-2000 vehicles to attract a wider audience for the market as well as allow more students to be involved.
“A lot of people work a really long time to fix these cars up, and to give them a platform for showing off the cars is pretty important,” he said. “We also welcome the challenges that arise with it because it gives more people an opportunity to experience running the event and adds a whole new aspect to what we’re trying to do.”
The spring market will take place rain or shine. Should it rain, vendors will be moved inside the building.
Variety of vendors
Annalise Erhart said they want to include a wide range of local vendors and local products in the spring market. Categories will be limited to one of each type of business or product, for example, only one Pampered Chef, Tupperware, etc., dealer can participate.
“We’d love to have handmade stuff because that makes it so much more personal and local,” Erhart said. “We’re looking for handmade stuff and having a wide variety of things where everybody can enjoy our market.”
Student entrepreneurs will also participate. Buchanan said, “We have a small group of students at our high school who own their own businesses and sell their products on social media platforms. It’s a great experience for student entrepreneurs to work at these markets because it provides real-world experiences.”
Buchanan is one of these student entrepreneurs. She sews fashion accessories such as denim tote bags, makeup bags, scrunchies, etc.
Teamwork
The students are divided into teams and have specific duties and responsibilities. Erhart said, “The marketing team works to get all the marketing out,” such as coverage from news media and spreading the word on social media. “Our operations team will be doing a lot of the setting up of the layout and working with vendors and cars specifically. We are getting our applications out right now. Anyone can go to apply at alcoamarket.com.”
Lamar is on the marketing team. “My main job is to create all the graphics you’ll see on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter,” she said. “I created the logo that you’ll see on signs and social media.”
Gossett, who is on the operations team, said, “I assist in marketing stuff, but my main responsibility is to make sure the market and the car show run smoothly the day of. As we get more applications and accept more vendors, I will try to figure out the best placement for them, the best way for them to get profit and the best way for the customers to see their booth. We want everyone to be seen.”
DECA
Students in the class are all members of DECA, an international organization which, according to www.deca.org, “prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe.” AHS DECA includes about 40 students.
Buchanan said, “DECA is a club where you can compete in marketing-based competitions. It’s all about business and marketing.”
At the competitions, the student receives a prompt and uses marketing skills learned in class to answer. “These events, like district, state and nationals, are what you look forward to all year,” Buchanan said. “It’s a really great club and there’s lots of amazing opportunities that come with it, like scholarships and travel.”
Sudderth said he sees the spring market as a time when people can get outdoors, enjoy the warmer spring weather and at the same time, support both the students and the Empty Pantry Fund, of which he serves as a board member. “We wanted to do something for a local, community-based organization, and there’s nothing better than the Empty Pantry Fund.
“Before, our fall market was huge. We had roughly 1,500 people that came through and shopped, but it was strictly targeted toward the holidays,” he said. “For the spring market, this is an outside event, so there’s going to be people who come out, look at cars, shop and eat. We’ve got two food trucks coming and a snowcone truck, so that will be good for people who want to get out of their house in the spring. We’re going to have it spread out for social distancing.
“We’ve got a beautiful campus, a beautiful layout and a strong group of kids who are excited and motivated to make this thing succeed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.