Shine up those classic cars and have a fun time showing them off at Alcoa High School DECA’s 2022 Vendors and Vehicles Spring Market April 2, which will be held rain or shine on the AHS campus. Not only will you get bragging rights in two different categories, you’ll be helping the Empty Pantry Fund continue its mission of providing food to Blount County’s less-fortunate citizens at Christmas.
This is the very first Vendors and Vehicles show, and is being planned, promoted and hosted by upper-level marketing students who are members of the Social Media Analytics class led by instructor Keenan Sudderth. The students are members of DECA, and other members of the club are volunteering their help to make the day run as smoothly as possible so everyone from vendors to car show participants to visitors attending the event will have an enjoyable day. Proceeds from the vendor portion of the day will benefit AHS DECA while proceeds from the car show will go directly to Empty Pantry Fund.
Sudderth, who also serves on the EPF Board of Directors, called this week to give an update on the show since I had written a feature story about it that ran in The Daily Times in late January.
“Right now, all the vendor slots are filled, and we have over 60 vendors,” Keenan told me, with a wide variety of products offered. A small sampling includes boutique clothing, custom shirts, custom cups, popcorn, homemade barbecue sauce, jams, leather wallets created onsite, pottery, other handmade products plus some items from the AHS school community. “Our art department is putting in some stuff they make here, like stained glass, and our SkillsUSA group is putting some stuff together,” he said, adding, “I’m really excited for our vendors, but I’m really, really excited to see our community come out and support the Empty Pantry Fund.
“We’re looking for more car show entries, pre-2000 cars that are in car-show condition. Right now, we have a small number of preregistrations, but we are going to be accepting registrations the day of, starting at 8 a.m. Onsite registration is going to be the same as early registration. It’s $35, and that gets you entered into our car show. We’re going to be recognizing the top 10 entries as decided by the people in the car show, and there will be a People’s Choice Award that the public will decide.”
To assure that you have a space, you can still preregister at www.alcoamarket.com.
Vendors and Vehicles Spring Market will open to the public at 10 a.m. April 2 and continue until 3 p.m. at Alcoa High School, 1205 Lodge St., Alcoa. Admission is free to the public and includes the vendor fair and the car show. Two food trucks will be onsite, REO Cheesewagon and BurgerRito.
Vendors and Vehicles will have something of interest for all ages.
“We’ll have face painting for the kids, the car show going on, the market where people can shop or just browse,” Keenan said. “And they also can just rest and enjoy the spring. That’s something we’re hoping to capture, as well.”
The Empty Pantry Fund will have an information booth set up where people can learn more about its mission or make a donation.
For more information, visit the Vendors and Vehicles Spring Market and Car Show Facebook page. Keenan said different car entries and vendors are being spotlighted each day. For more information on the Empty Pantry Fund, visit the website, www.emptypantryfund.com.
