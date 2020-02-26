Plans to build a cell tower in the center of Townsend may be on hold after concerns raised by residents seem to have prompted telecommunications giant Verizon to seek a community meeting before it moves forward.
Blount County Planning and Development Services Director Thomas Lloyd said in an email that, as of Tuesday afternoon, Verizon asked to remove a Board of Zoning Appeals request that would be the first step in allowing the company to build a cellular monopole off Carnes Road.
BZA board members were set to hear public input about the proposition in a March 5 hearing.
But according to Lloyd, Verizon’s attorney wrote a letter which expressed a desire to “meet with the opposition and to hear their concerns regarding the proposed tower.”
Residents in the area — 1,000 feet from the tower — received a letter dated Feb. 25 informing them the BZA had removed the discussion from its March agenda but that, should the item come for approval again, they will be notified again.
Lloyd said if there is a meeting between residents and Verizon, the county will not be involved in any way “since the BZA must make their decisions solely within the context of a public hearing.”
Not ‘good news,’ but progress
Some Townsendites who live near Carnes Road are aware of the change in plans but say they’d still rather the tower was built elsewhere.
“I wouldn’t count it as good news,” said one man who did not want to give his name. But he said he’s encouraged by the fact Verizon wants residents’ voices to be heard. “It doesn’t mean there’s a victory or anything, but it does mean we get to be heard by a company that has a lot of power.”
The man said more than one of his neighbors thinks the Carnes Road location is a “really bad” one and “doesn’t serve the greater good.”
Debate has raged on social media as to whether another cell tower in Townsend will improve the quality of life for residents or just be an eyesore in the area’s idyllic view.
Townsend Commissioner, former mayor and owner of Talley Ho Inn Michael Talley had proposed support for the residents’ perspective during the city’s February commission meeting.
He said in a phone interview Wednesday the decision to meet with residents on Verizon’s part is a good one.
“It’s so much easier if we come together at the beginning of a project like this and understand the benefits for both sides,” Talley said. “There’s definitely a middle point to it.”
He noted cellphone companies often ask for the “most optimal construction that will benefit their system.” Usually that means higher towers for better ranges.
Compromises
More than a decade ago, the town went through a similar conflict regarding another proposed tower, ultimately built on a hill behind the city’s schools. The compromise in that scenario resulted in a “camouflaged” tower: a monopole with some fake tree branches attached, mimicking a tall — if somewhat bare — pine tree.
Commissioners and residents have discussed a similar resolution for the Carnes Road proposition, but are mainly concerned about how tall the device would be.
“Me ... personally?” Talley added. “I accept the fact that I don’t get cellphone coverage 100% of the time living in the mountains. That’s part of the beauty of living in the mountains. So you have to compromise: what do you want? Beautiful mountains and hillsides or connectivity all the time.”
Townsend residents are not the only people who may be interested in a growing network of cell connectivity in the most scenic entrance to the Great Smoky Mountain National Park.
Data from park services show 1,672,661 people visited by way of Townsend in 2019.
