Versus Gaming Lounge opened June 12 in New Midland Plaza, and while the business is a place to relax and play video games, it also has a dark side: There is a room tucked in the back where anyone can take out their aggression by breaking things.
They call it smash therapy.
Rage rooms, or smash therapy rooms, are opening up across the country. The closest other rage room in Tennessee is in Bristol, said Versus Gaming Lounge owner Dustin Wyrick.
When customers come in for a session to the Alcoa location, they pay $22 and get a crate of 12-14 breakable items, Wyrick said. The items include vases, plates and certain electronics.
“Stuff that’s easy to break,” Wyrick said.
Wyrick stocks the breakables through several sources, but noted he chose the current location because it’s next to a Goodwill.
“That way I get all the stuff that (the thrift store manager) can’t sell, and it’s already got like a chip in it or something,” Wyrick said. “So when she gets it donated to her, and can’t sell it ... now it has a home.”
But the items’ home is temporary and the sendoff violent. Once customers are in the smash room, they select their weapons of choice: a metal pipe, a table leg, a baseball bat and a crowbar.
Wyrick is still determining a minimum age for the smash room, but currently Versus Gaming Lounge doesn’t let anyone younger than 14 participate. All smashers must sign a waiver and minors will need their parents’ signature.
Users are required to wear shoes, but not with open toes. They are required to wear safety gear that is provided for them and includes a protective suit, gloves and a hard hat with a face shield.
The suits and gloves are washed daily and the helmets are sanitized after every use. Because of the coronavirus, Wyrick is encouraging customers to wear masks, but is not requiring them.
Strange time to open
Wyrick planned to open the lounge in March, before the coronavirus struck.
“We signed the lease like two weeks before anything happened,” he said. “So we were like ‘OK, well I guess now we’ve got a lockdown to work on this thing.’”
Wyrick planned to host video game tournaments once the business opened, but the competitions are still on hold because it’s difficult to practice social distancing during those events. He hopes Versus Gaming Lounge can host an esports tournament in mid-July.
The lounge also offers customers a chance to escape by playing its virtual reality arcade.
“You put the headset on, and we can have you fighting zombies, riding roller coasters or any other scary situation,” Wyrick said. “It’s whatever you want to do, even swimming with dolphins.”
More to come
Wyrick said the store is in its soft opening phase because he plans to add a few more features. He will construct an escape room, and alternate days to turn the smash therapy room into a splatter painting space.
For splatter painting, a canvas will be placed on the wall. Painters will receive paint-filled ketchup bottles that they will squeeze to fire paint at the canvas. It’s OK if they miss the target and hit the wall, Wyrick said. Unlike smash therapy, painters will get to keep their work.
Wyrick thinks the splatter paint option will attract a younger crowd, and Versus Gaming Lounge will allow children 5 years and up to participate.
“We’ll do a lot of birthday parties with that,” Wyrick said.
The escape and smash therapy rooms are ways to have the business make money, Wyrick said. However, Wyrick’s passion lies with video games, but an esports venue, he said, isn’t a huge money maker.
“So you have to have other parts of the business that complement it,” he said. “So all these other things are complementary to the thing I really like to do.”
For more information about the lounge, visit www.VersusGamingLounge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.