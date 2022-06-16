A friend of Sue Burda was behind a car headed toward Tellico Marina when it pulled to the side of the road.
This driver was suspicious about what was going on so she made a u-turn and circled back. There in a wooded area was a cat carrier and supplies; underneath a pile of leaves was the cat that had been dumped with its necessities, hiding.
This good Samaritan scooped up the scared animal and knew who to call. It was Burda. As the founder of Humane Society of East Tennessee, Burda took the cat into her center and provided for her care. She named it Ruby.
A little research revealed the cat’s owner had died; someone else had simply taken it out on that road to rid themselves of the responsibility. Sadly, Ruby died months later from an embolism.
“At least when she passed away she had gotten love,” Burda said.
That is a story that plays out over and over at HSET. Cats arrive at the center that are older or have health issues. Some are owner-surrenders as housing issues arise. People are forced out of rental properties and a new landlord doesn’t accept pets.
“Basically, this year has been crazy,” Burda said, overwhelmed with cats coming in that need immediate attention. “We can’t take everybody but we try to help.”
Currently at the center, located at 1611 E. Broadway, Maryville, huge veterinary bills have mounted at a rate that’s unprecedented. A total of 27 cats are in the center, with two others in foster care. Seven dogs are also seeking permanent homes.
“In the past four months, we have had five animals that have cost us $1,000 each,” Burda explained. Most of the had issues related to urinary tract infections or blockages. Two other felines were treated for liver problems.
HSET is a no-kill shelter that takes in both dogs and cats. The dogs are placed in foster families until they are found a permanent home; cats have a place at the shelter where most are free to roam a large area instead of being caged.
The only way HSET receives any funding is through one annual grant and the kindness of this community. Two main fundraisers happen at Easter and Christmas when pet photos are offered.
This Saturday, June 18, an additional way to help will be in the form of a bake sale and lemonade stand at 4 Chics and Cat Resale Shop, 1116 E. Broadway, Maryville. The shop is also offering 50% off with some of its proceeds going to HSET.
There are cats who have been at HSET for years. Cats like Dash and Darby are seniors. Jake is 14. Burda said she has a soft heart when it comes to needs like theirs. She has cared for four animals for 14 months for a woman who had a house fire. She has yet to return for them. It costs money to keep them. Burda is trying to find them new homes.
Despite being a small organization, Burda goes above and beyond for pet owners. She provides rides to the veterinary office for senior residents who don’t have transportation. HSET has also paid vet fees for those unable to.
“We pretty much run on 10 volunteers,” Burda said. Not even 10 people. More like seven or eight and no one is paid.”
Burda works mostly with Village Vet on East Broadway to care for the center’s animals. She said the vet bill was just about paid off until these recent emergencies.
“The medical issues have really slammed us,” Burda said.
HSET has been in existence for 11 years. Of course there is the Blount County Animal Center that also has adoptable cats and dogs. Burda said she ends up taking less adoptable ones. “People go to the shelter looking for puppies and kittens,” she said.
For the past 36 years, Burda has dedicated her life to animal care and rescue. She admits its tiresome work and has its heartbreaks but she persists. It takes others coming along.
“We survive with what the community gives us so we do all we can to help the community,’ she stressed.
