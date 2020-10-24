When Pamela Miller speaks of storytelling, the retired college professor’s passion and love for the craft is clear.
“I don’t feel like I’ve retired at all,” Miller said. “I feel like what I’ve got now is just basically getting to do my heart’s desire. Getting to tell stories and share materials and facilitate learning about it.
“I’m looking at it as an opportunity to be an ambassador for storytelling.”
And the ambassador brought storytelling to Blount County last week in a performance for the Maryville Kiwanis Club. After detailing how stories are essentially the “survival of the unfittest” due to often having unlikely heroes, she told the story of women’s suffrage and Harry Burn, a Tennessee native whose vote for it led to the ratification of the 19th Amendment.
Amid lies and propaganda spread to stop women earning the right to vote, Burns was swayed by a letter from his mother pushing him to vote for women’s suffrage, Miller detailed. During her performance, Miller wore white, the choice color for suffragettes.
After her performance, Howard Kerr, an audience member, commented to those in attendance that it wasn’t until 1988 that the Maryville Kiwanis Club itself allowed women to join, praising the club’s “distinguished women” and hailing it as a “great move.”
A life dedicated to stories
Miller was born in Kent, Ohio, and taught at schools including Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Depauw University, Eckerd College and Tennessee’s King College, where she also served as the debate coach.
She had wanted to come to East Tennessee after California students gave her information on Jonesborough’s National Storytelling Festival, which brings storytellers and listeners to the area each October.
For Miller, who holds a doctorate degree in performance of literature, wrote a dissertation on the subject and long has studied and been entranced by storytelling, her move to Tennessee 17 years ago was a no-brainer.
“I’ve always been interested in storytelling,” Miller said.
Miller founded and is the president of the Storytelling Resource Place in Jonesborough, a combination library/museum of books, tapes, posters, artwork and anything else related to the craft that has engulfed her life.
“We collect, preserve and make available everything connected with storytelling,” Miller said.
She opened the Storytelling Resource Place after coming to Jonesborough in search of resources, such as a library or collection, for storytelling, but finding none. The organization, located in a historic building about 160 years old and containing 2,500 books, hundreds of CDs and DVDs, costumes and more, has since been her project.
An upstairs log, where storytellers can record their performances to be shared with students and others, is currently under development at the Storytelling Resource Place.
“I love to do research,” Miller said. “I love to learn about things, and I love to teach about things.”
Putting in the work
Miller was recruited to perform for Maryville Kiwanis by Lee Ann Mayhall. They were acquaintances through the Salvation Army, which Mayhall works for and to which Miller donates.
After stopping by Miller’s house, Mayhall watched a performance by Miller of her suffrage story via Zoom and thought it would work well for Maryville Kiwanis.
Miller wanted to tell that specific story to Maryville Kiwanis so that it could be used by local teachers for history lessons on suffrage or voting. Her performance was Miller’s first live audience in six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In preparation to tell the story, Miller researched the motivations behind Burns’ actions. She uses different planning processes for different stories; it’s been a challenge since the storytelling guild she is part of has gone virtual amid COVID-19, but Miller tries to adapt her stories to her specific audiences.
“In a story, the details make the difference,” Miller said.
