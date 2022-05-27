Past the many feet that trample park trails throughout the year is a history below preserved ground that a group of veterans and other volunteers have spent several years uncovering.
On June 11, Veterans Heritage Site Foundation is hosting a memorial to honor veterans who were buried in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The ceremony will start at 11 a.m. at the Heritage Center in Townsend.
In total, volunteers have discovered 229 veterans who were buried, had ashes spread or had a monument placed in the park. And 17 left their home now encompassed by the park to serve in the military but weren’t buried there.
Of the 40 buried in GSMNP cemeteries in Blount County, service ranged from the Revolutionary War to Vietnam.
In 2020, after U.S. Navy veteran Marilyn Childress found out no one had compiled a list of veterans buried in or from the GSMNP, she set out to make it happen. By December 2020, she said 200 names and burials had been confirmed.
“Goal is to make sure they’re always remembered, never forgotten,” Childress said.
Rod Law, who started placing flags at veteran graves in Cades Cove five or six years ago, was Childress’ inspiration, she said.
The first year Law put flags up, he said he did it by himself. The next year, he got others to help and held a small ceremony. Law said Childress ran with his idea and expanded it beyond the cove to the entire park.
Since most graves are on the properties of overgrown homesteads, an off-trail hike is often time required to get to the burials. However, hiking is a part of the process no matter where in the park. Childress said the group starts placing flags on graves in May for the June Flag Day each year. The National Parks Service allows the flags to stay until July 4.
During the memorial this year, Childress said the group is specifically honoring Blount County veterans and their families. June 12 is also Women Veterans Day, so Childress and three other women will be receiving Quilts of Valor tailored specifically to each woman.
By accident, all four women served in the Navy, Childress said, herself in the Vietnam-era.
For her, the memorial is an opportunity to get veterans together in one place and share community while honoring service that could have otherwise been forgotten.
Childress said Joe Emert was another veteran instrumental in getting the list together.
A website — friendsofthebccemetery.org — dedicated to compiling and sharing all the information on GSMNP veterans explains how it started.
Childress approached Emert after he spoke in January 2020 at the Tennessee Veterans Business Association, and she asked if a list of GSMNP veterans existed.
The National Park Service confirmed with Emert that a list didn’t exist. NPS was the first of a string of connections, and eventually Sheila Evans of the Daughters of the American Revolution and a historian with Friends of the Bryson City Cemetery, Don Casada, got involved.
Evans and Casada led identification efforts with the help of other local sources and organizations.
Finding proof that someone served, Emert said, was one of the most challenging parts of the process. In order to not take honor away from true veterans, he said the group was careful to not include anyone on the list who didn’t have service documentation.
According to the website, graves in older cemeteries are often marked with a smooth field stone and no indication of who is buried under it.
Similar names, like related family with the same last name, also created confusion.
“One family somewhere,” Emert said, has information the list doesn’t, and he encourages that family to reach out to get the list as complete as possible.
“We’ll never find them all,” Emert said.
One story he referenced was Luke Lawson. Lawson was killed in the trenches of World War I, and asked his father to bury him in Cades Cove, where he lived, if something were to happen.
Shipping a body and casket back to the US to be buried wasn’t commonplace. Two and a half years after Lawson died, his father succeeded getting him back home in the cove.
As Emert explained, the story illustrates the sacrifice of a son to his country and commitment of a father to his son.
