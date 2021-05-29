Locals gathered at an area church Saturday morning to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
United Veterans of Blount County held its annual Memorial Day program at 10 a.m. at RIO Revolution, 3419 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville. It was approximately the 56th edition of the event, according to Nathan Weinbaum of the Blount County Department of Veterans Affairs.
The program wasn’t held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s so important because we can’t forget those that gave us our freedom,” Weinbaum told The Daily Times. “It means so much to put on a program like this and honor those heroes. It’s just an honor to be able to do a program like this every year.”
Speakers at Saturday’s event included U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett and featured Memorial Day speaker Chris Edmonds, son of the late Army Master Sgt. Roddie Edmonds, who is credited with saving the lives of hundreds of Jewish soldiers during World War II.
Roddie Edmonds was captured by Nazis during the war; while a prisoner, he refused to identify Jewish soldiers, even with a gun pointed to his head, according to various accounts. His act of heroism saved more than 200 lives.
Chris Edmonds, also the pastor at Maryville’s Piney Grove Baptist Church, which Weinbaum attends, won the Christopher Award for his book, “No Surrender: A Father, a Son, and an Extraordinary Act of Heroism that Continues to Live Today.”
“It was just a perfect fit for Memorial Day to have Chris speak about his father and also about Memorial Day,” Weinbaum said. “It was a perfect match.”
RIO Revolution has hosted the program the last several years; it originally was held at the Blount County Courthouse, but moved to the church when it outgrew the venue, Weinbaum said.
He said the program received a positive response, and he was glad to put it together after last year’s cancellation.
“It was great to plan it because it felt like we were getting back to normal,” Weinbaum said. “And it’s so important to be able to honor and remember those that were killed in action or veterans that have passed away.”
