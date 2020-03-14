Veterinarian Chery Kendrick, also known as Doc Chery, lives in Blount County, but consults with veterinarian practices worldwide via the internet. Her business, VetOSHA, specializes in keeping practices operating within OSHA regulations and infectious disease control.
Kendrick hasn’t always telecommuted. She was traveling to different states to consult with veterinary practices and participate in speaking engagements. That was until a medical issue stopped her in her tracks.
She was unable to travel for about a year while undergoing surgeries and treatment for a detached retina. She looked into ways for her to still consult with practices from afar and she settled on using her website and an app called Zoom. Zoom is an app that allows her to host video meetings with people all over the world.
“During that time, I managed to get my practice, my consulting firm, completely online so that I could use these Zoom meetings to do live consulting and live speaking,” said Kendrick. “Over the last two years that’s what I’ve done. I’ve made my practice, my company, completely mobile.”
Kendrick has 17 employees on her staff that assist her with various tasks from marketing to education to video production. All of her employees telecommute just like her.
On her website, Kendrick posts informational videos and webinars to her website for her clients to have on demand access to them whenever they need them. She has a video studio at her home so that she can film whenever she needs or wants to.
She also participates in speaking engagements and hosts live webinars all from the comfort of her home through the internet.
Because most of her business is conducted online, many of Kendrick’s clients didn’t even realize that she had to take some time off due to a heart attack last October. However, she didn’t take much time off, as she worked while on the mend.
“It was reassuring to me to see that my company could keep going and my team was still totally functional while I was laid up.”
She is still in cardiac rehab, but continues to work. Kendrick said that the heart attack helped her to slow down and not work 24/7.
When asked if she had any regrets about her career, Kendrick’s response was quick and straight to the point.
“I wish I would have started this sooner.”
When she first started her business, Kendrick was traveling ten months out of the year. Now, she has grown her business and doesn’t even have to leave her house. Kendrick believes that the near-constant travel put unnecessary wear and tear on her body.
These days the only traveling that Kendrick does is for pleasure. Her children and grandchildren live in California and she loves to visit them. She said that she doesn’t miss the business traveling at all.
Kendrick used to be very active in advocacy work. However, when she had to stop traveling for work, that meant that she also had to stop traveling to advocate for animals in Washington, D.C. Before passing that torch to “younger colleagues” she brought attention to issues such as humane work, overuse of antibiotics and food animal medicine as a whole, hoarding situations and equine soring.
Kendrick was also an advocate for shelters for domestic violence survivors having room for pets of those survivors.
“A lot of them (survivors) won’t leave because they have animals.”
Kendrick understands the love for pets as she has several, including four cats, a colony of feral cats that she cares for and one dog — a rescue named Aggy. Aggy is a major part of Kendrick’s business, as Aggy is often present for meetings and also has an “Ask Aggy” section on her mom’s website.
“She doesn’t know that she’s not invited to every meeting,” joked Kendrick.
Working from home has allowed Kendrick to incorporate self care into her daily routine. She starts every morning by doing tai chi in her front yard, with Aggy by her side. She uses tai chi as a way to keep herself balanced.
“It’s been awesome,” Kendrick said of her new work path.
Kendrick is a prime example of how nothing can stop you from reaching your goals, not even distance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.