Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5154 will celebrate its 75th anniversary and invites the public to join members at a dinner on Saturday, May 1. The event will take place at the VFW Post, 2561 Hobbs Road, Louisville.
Doors will open at 4 p.m. and the dinner starts at 5 p.m. Local government and VFW state leaders will be on hand to make brief comments. Awards will be presented to winners of some VFW contests.
The evening will finish up with entertainment from the group 9-Liners.
Blount County Memorial Post 5154 was chartered on Jan. 30, 1946, after 323 Blount County military veterans requested they be allowed to establish a post. All of them served in combat areas.
They came together to help fellow veterans and the community and enjoy each other’s friendship and shared experiences.
The Post has been home to two Tennessee VFW state commanders, W.S. “”Doc” Barker and Lloyd Hansen. During Hansen’s term (2019-20) he was able to complete the requirements to be named an All American State Commander.
Post 5154 has been awarded the title of All American Post three times, in 2015 under post Commander Billy Batson and in 2017 and 2018 under post Commander David Brock.
Members have spent countless hours helping local veterans during food drives and other events. The annual Patriots Pen Essay contest for middle schoolers and Voice of Democracy Speech contest for high schoolers have been ways to help instill you patriotism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.