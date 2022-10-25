Data from the National Park Service showed more than 1.6 million visitors traveled to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in October 2021. Visitors come to see fall leaf colors, which are especially vibrant with maroon, gold and auburn leaves decorating the region’s branches this year.
University of Tennessee forestry professor Wayne Clatterbuck said leaf colors will be “brilliant and vibrant” this year in his foliage report. Moisture, temperature and sunlight determine the vibrancy and the duration of colors, but Clatterbuck said no two seasons are the same.
Local droughts were threatening dull leaf colors and raising safety concerns for fire hazards, common this time of year. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture warns that dry conditions and falling leaves heighten fire danger.
But with Hurricane Ian bringing much-needed rain to East Tennessee, trees received enough water to produce vibrant leaves. Combined with a forecast of warm, sunny days and cool temperatures overnight, the recipe made for a colorful fall.
Leaves at higher elevations are the first to change in the beginning of October, but Clatterbuck said the best colors appear in late October and early November.
October is the Great Smoky Mountains National Park's second-busiest month, following July, according to Public Affairs Assistant Dana Soehn. "It feels busier than July because more people are on the roadways for scenic drives, while in the summer, people tend to be distributed across the Park on trails and in campgrounds,” she said.
Foothills Parkway and Newfound Gap are popular scenic routes for drivers in the fall months. Locations like Clingmans Dome show breathtaking panoramic views, and trails throughout the GSMNP immerse hikers with blanketed paths of flaming fall colors.
“Even on the busiest day in the park, you can still escape the crowds by venturing to some of the less traveled areas of the park,” Soehn said.
Quieter and less congested spots to find good views are the Cherohala Highway in Cherokee National Forest, Clinch Mountain and rural parts around the Big South Fork National River, according to Clatterbuck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.