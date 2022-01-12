The victim of a fatal Dec. 20 Friendsville residence fire has been identified, according to a Blount County Sheriff's Office release.
The body of Mildred Tilitha Nichols, 47, was discovered in the debris of her mobile home on Hamil Road.
Investigators ruled the fire as an accident caused by a propane heater inside of Nichols' bedroom.
Friendsville Volunteer Fire Department and Greenback Volunteer Fire Department responded to the initial call and found the woman’s body after the flames were extinguished.
FVFD Chief Steve Hargis said they used about 10,000 gallons of water to put out the flames.
The night of the fire, BCSO arrested another resident of the Hamil Road mobile home, Brandon Don Seaton, 36, and charged him with public intoxication.
