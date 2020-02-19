The Blount County Correctional Facility’s new video visitation system is up and running after malfunctioning during its first week.
Blount County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Marian O’Briant said in an email that BCSO has “received no complaints regarding scheduling or the new process.”
Video visitation, which replaces in-person visits between families and inmates, is accessed through a monitor in the lobby of the jail. Inmates, sitting just yards away, initiate the video chat on a monitor located inside the jail pod or on portable tablets.
Blount County signed in October a contract with Citi Tele Coin — the company that provides the jail’s telephone services — stating the Louisiana-based company would provide equipment and maintenance for video visitation.
But neither workers from the jail nor Citi Tele Coin workers were present to help with visitation on Feb. 6.
On this day, at least six families went to the jail to visit their loved ones and encountered difficulties when trying to work the newly-implemented monitors.
One woman who wished to remain anonymous told The Daily Times she traveled 45 minutes to visit her son but was told by a message on the screen that her son did not have a visitation scheduled.
For a while, no sheriff’s deputies or jail employees were in the lobby of the building to assist her. When they finally arrived, they offered little help.
After getting a deputy’s attention, the inmate’s mother was told to take any concerns directly to Citi Tele Coin, the woman said.
“None of the inmates know how to set up a visit. We don’t know how to set up a visit and neither do the officers,” she said. “And then when you call Citi Tele Coin, none of them even know what you’re talking about.”
O’Briant, however, said inmates were given “clear instructions and ample time to ask questions.”
“We informed the inmates two to three weeks in advance of implementing the video visitation that the new system was going into effect,” she said. “We posted information in all of the sections in the jail as well as in the 24-hour lobby. The postings included instructions on how to set up an account, etc.”
O’Briant said the inmates may not have relayed the information about the changes to their families, which could have caused the confusion leading to the families’ inability to visit their incarcerated loved ones during that first week.
“They were also told to let their family members know of the changes,” she said. “Some of the inmates did not relay the information to their family members which caused some confusion.”
O’Briant also said the system was down for a brief period of time during the first week of use but was unable to say when that time was.
