Local coffee roaster Vienna Coffee, Maryville, has announced a licensing agreement to provide its products on the Carson-Newman University Campus in Jefferson City. The deal, which was officially signed between Vienna and the Carson-Newman campus dining contractor Aramark, is a part of a redesigned campus café unveiled Friday, Aug. 12.
Carson-Newman President Dr. Charles Fowler said the school is excited about the prospect of locally sourcing its coffee. His school, which markets itself on its faith-based education, is home to over 2,500 students and has purchased Vienna Coffee products on its own before.
“Having the opportunity to support a local company while providing our students and community with excellent coffee is a win, win for everyone,” he said in a statement. “We look forward to the potential of this new partnership.”
For Vienna Coffee owner and president John Clark, the deal represents an opportunity to demonstrate the values of his business as well as the quality of his products. His company will be providing the coffee for the renovated Maples Coffeehouse while Aramark employees will use their own equipment to brew the drinks.
“For all intents and purposes we’re providing coffee to them just like we’re providing coffee to our own businesses,” he said. “No one will recognize the difference.”
Vienna will be supplying Aramark with espresso products, whole bean coffee, brewed coffee, syrups, sauces and cups. Staff in the coffee shop will even be wearing Vienna shirts. The experience should be like walking into a Vienna location, Clark says. Students will have the opportunity to study, socialize and work with access to the same drinks they would receive in Maryville.
Clark, who refers to himself as the Roastmaster of Vienna Coffee, said he feels the combination makes sense.
“What we consider important — local community, sustainability — those issues are all important to us as well as to Carson-Newman,” Clark said. “And so the local ethic and sense of community is a big part of it.”
The renovations to the coffeehouse, which is located in the Carson-Newman library, are a part of a summer-long project. Students returning to classes Wednesday, Aug. 16 will be greeted by an environment Aramark Campus Dining General Manager Heather Griggs has dubbed “rustic chic.” While Aramark will continue to provide its own food offerings through the café, Griggs is particularly excited about the coffee.
“We are thrilled to bring this partnership to campus,” she said in a statement. “The ownership and leadership at Vienna are like-minded with the campus community here at Carson-Newman and they hold those values near and dear. They put out a quality product that is sure to wow the tastebuds here on campus, and we are excited to introduce them to the Aramark Collegiate Hospitality Family.”
Griggs added that Carson-Newman is the first Aramark campus in the Southeast to partner with Vienna, but that it probably won’t be the last.
Clark, too, is hopeful more will come of the agreement.
“We hope to work with Aramark in other College Settings,” he said.
The Maples Coffeehouse will operate 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays, closing for the weekends.
