Reunions are much-anticipated times of fellowship, but for the group of Vietnam veterans from 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry, 4th Infantry Division, Recon Companies A-D, the annual mid-May gathering in Townsend is so much more. It’s a time to renew bonds forged in war, rekindle friendships, enjoy the hospitality of the Smoky Mountains — and find support that only those who also experienced war in Vietnam can give. They also remember the ones who can’t be with them, those who made the ultimate sacrifice in war and those who have passed away in the intervening years.
Tally Ho Inn in Townsend was the base of operations for the men and their wives as it has been since the annual reunions began in 2015, with the exception of 2020 due to the pandemic. The group enjoyed good food, good conversation and recreational activities and more planned by fellow veteran Steve Newman, a Blount County native and resident of Townsend, and his wife Mary.
Special guests
On Monday, May 16, the veterans welcomed special guests to the conference room at the Tally Ho Inn. They included Coy Blair, lead curator of the Appalachian Bear Rescue in Townsend; Nathan Weinbaum, director of Veterans Affairs/veterans service officer in Blount County; and several members of the Smoky Mountain Patriotic Quilters, which is affiliated with the Quilts of Valor Foundation.
Blair spoke about ABR, a Townsend-based rehabilitation center for orphaned and injured black bear cubs, before Weinbaum gave information and answered questions about veterans’ benefits. Quilts honoring the service of 12 of the veterans were then presented.
Veteran Walter Lavasseur, of Florida, explained that Quilts of Valor, an organization that provides handmade quilts to veterans as a gesture of appreciation for their service, would be awarding quilts to several of the veterans. In addition, a separate group of quilters in Florida made three of the quilts, referred to by Lavasseur as “Quilts of Love and Comfort.” These were presented first.
“It was very difficult to get these quilts,” said Lavasseur, who sent the quilt applications and coordinated the presentation of Quilts of Valor. The quilts were made in different states, he said, including Michigan, Texas, Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee.
Polly Gillespie, with Smoky Mountain Patriotic Quilters, explained that the “mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to cover servicemembers and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.” The foundation has now awarded over 300,000 quilts, all of which are completed by members who donate their time and materials and make each quilt with a particular veteran in mind. Nine of the Vietnam veterans received Quilts of Valor.
‘It means a lot’
James Barnes, of Texas, originally had the idea of seeking out the men he once served with in Vietnam and did much of the research involved in contacting them. He’s attended the reunion each year.
“It’s been real good,” he said. “We got here Sunday, and we’ve been going ever since.”
His favorite part of the reunion this year was receiving one of the Quilts of Valor. “I didn’t know they were going to do that, for sure. I enjoyed that.”
Don Hahn, of Michigan, has also attended each reunion.
“I have to come back!” he said with a laugh. “It means a lot, it really does. I really enjoy seeing all the guys every year.”
Reunion organizer Steve Newman said around 25 veterans and their spouses attended, but numbers were down this year. “We had a bunch that had to cancel due to health reasons, either their own or their spouse’s,” he said. “Attendance is going to start shrinking here at a high rate of speed, I’m afraid.”
Mary Newman mentioned one of the veterans who was not in attendance this year: Kent Goolsby, who passed away with cancer in late 2021 after attending that year’s reunion. He will be buried later at Arlington Cemetery in Virginia, Steve Newman said.
To honor Goolsby’s memory, a bench with a plaque was donated to Tally Ho Inn by his fellow veterans. It now sits outside the building where so many of their reunion activities are held.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.