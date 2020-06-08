The Friends of the Smokies group announced Monday it raised $80,000 for the Great Smoky Mountains National Park through its virtual "Alum Cave At-Home Adventure" event.
The money raised and funds from sponsors are set to go to park programs and projects, the Friends said in a statement.
"We’re deeply grateful for the individuals who worked hard to fundraise and for the businesses that stepped up to make this event such a success,” said Tim Chandler, executive director and CEO of the Friends organization.
Because COVID-19 prevented participants from hiking to Alum Cave on Mount Le Conte, they walked miles in several states on greenways, backyards and treadmills.
The event was presented by Citizens National Bank and Sugarland Cellars and sponsored by at least six other companies.
Friends of the Smokies is an official nonprofit partner of Great Smoky Mountains National Park and has raised more than $70 million to support critical park programs and maintain the Smokies.
