Local governments, cities and towns are taking a March 20 order from Gov. Bill Lee seriously and are trying to move public meetings out of commission rooms and onto the internet.
The measure will last until May 18, according to a statement from the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury’s office unless further action is taken by the governor.
It makes several requirements of electronic meetings, including that they be audible to the public and to board members and that associated documents be provided to members electronically as well.
Accordingly, Blount governments are adapting.
The county is planning to use a conferencing app called Zoom. Other cities, towns and municipalities are considering Skype or Facebook live. Some of these options may allow the public to leave comments or interact online with board members, some who may be calling from home or from government chambers where they will be social distancing.
“We are just taking this situation a day at a time,” said Blount County Clerk Gaye Hasty. She said it’s unclear whether citizens will have the ability to watch meetings live, but that is the intention.
Leaders and IT professionals at the cities of Maryville and Alcoa said they are trying to use similar systems.
Town of Louisville Operations Manager Linda Webb said it’s possible for the town’s board to meet in person and put the footage online since there are less than 10 individuals on all of the town’s boards and commissions.
Another strategy is to just cancel meetings for the time being, especially if there is nothing pertinent on the agenda: Townsend, Alcoa and Blount County already have done so and Rockford may follow suit.
“What we hope to get down to is no business being done unless it’s just critical,” Maryville City Manager Greg McClain said. “I could conceivably see meetings in some cases — depending on the group convening the meeting — ... reading the minutes and being done. ... It could be as quick as that. Anything that can wait just needs to wait.”
Though residents are not being cut out of the public meeting process, limitations and stay-at-home orders likely would prevent them from interacting with officials like they normally would.
Hasty encouraged people to call their commissioners with questions while there is not a standard public forum to address concerns.
“We’re having to be pretty creative,” Hasty said. “And we have to be willing to adapt to change quickly because it seems like we put some plans in place and they are subject to change within 15 minutes even.”
The statement from the state comptroller provided a list of recommendations regarding how to conduct electronic meetings, but also acknowledged that “local governments have broad authority to implement alternative policies and procedures to address operating dilemmas presented by emergency situations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.