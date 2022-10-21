Visual Voice, a Maryville-based marketing and graphic design agency that specializes in developing visual communications, iconic brands and results-driven ad campaigns, opted to celebrate their 25 years of successful operations with an open house Thursday, Oct. 20 at their upstairs offices, located at 375 Ellis Avenue.
Although the company’s actual anniversary took place two years ago, the effects of the pandemic demanded a delay in the celebration. That said, Thursday’s gathering took a prime opportunity to spotlight the work the company has done for a high-profile client roster, one that includes DENSO, Alcoa/Arconic, Blount Memorial Hospital, Maryville College, The Blount Partnership, United Way of Blount County and other organizations operating both locally and throughout the region.
In that regard, Visual Voice conveys its outreach across various platforms, including print, web and film, adapting its strategy to fit its customers’ needs.
An estimated 150 people took advantage of the opportunity to stop by the shop over a two-hour period and enjoy touring the facility, the hors d’oeuvres provided by Foothills Milling Company, and music from East Tennessee musicians Doug Harris and Friends.
Happily, the cooler temperatures outside didn’t deter the warm reception offered within.
The offices Visual Voice’s owns — its home for the past 25 years — reflect the creativity that the agency’s relatively small staff puts into each project. The reception room, offices, meeting rooms, and work spaces have walls adorned with art, posters and decor that further adds to the company’s overall artistic impression. The stairway boasts a display case lined with awards that testify to their ongoing accolades. Likewise, the colors, contours and interior design entice the visitor and makes it immediately evident that it’s a place where ideas, inspiration and imagination have room to flourish.
The conference room was filled with giveaway gifts, including T-shirts, coffee cups, shot glasses, and costume eye ware that replicated the company’s logo, glasses frames that feature arrows pointing up and down like thought bubbles. It’s symbolism of sorts that represents the Visual Voice concept of using imagery to create a company’s messaging.
“When people come to our offices, we want them to understand the creative vision that we nurture and to help them feel a part of that process,” said Art Director John Fischbach, a creative lynchpins of the organization for the past 25 years. A graduate of the University of Tennessee with a degree in Illustration and Graphic Design, he was recommended for his job with the company by one of his UT professors, and he’s been with the agency ever since.
“It’s the only job I’ve had since college,” he said.
Visual Voice’s owner, Artie Yarlett, founded the company after moving to Maryville from Levittown, New York, 36 years ago. He previously worked at Alcoa Aluminum before going out on his own. He said that the company currently maintains a client roster that numbers between 40 and 50 businesses and nonprofit organizations, emphasizing that it opts for individual attention over maintaining a larger customer base.
“I never tried to make this a huge company,” Yarlett said. “We prefer to focus on personalized services. A bigger company wouldn’t allow that. It would create too many layers. Rather than employing account reps to interact with our customers, our designers maintain direct contact with the client and form personal relationships with them. We consider ourselves ‘brand shepherds.’ We start by creating a comprehensive campaign plan, and follow it up with a proactive approach that involves creating a strategy for moving it forward, while also directing those efforts and consulting the client every step of the way.”
Judging by Yarlett’s greetings to the individuals who stopped by the open house, the rapport appears to be working. It appeared he knew most of the visitors on a first name basis, and he and Fischbach frequently stopped to take selfies with their guests. “The beauty of Maryville is that it retains a small town feel, but it possesses the capabilities, resources and people to do meaningful work and reflect its wonderful quality of life.” Artie’s has maintained a steadfast commitment to serving this community.”
Aaron Killian, the company’s Brand and Marketing Specialist, echoed those sentiments. “I’ve gotten to know these guys over the last several years and we always managed to keep in touch,” he said. “So when an opportunity to join the company came open a year and a half ago, I jumped at the chance to work in a creative environment that really feels like home, and where everyone feels like friends.”
Yarlett’s appreciation for that success was also evident. “Looking back at what we’ve accomplished fills me with a great deal of pride,” he said, “At the same time, it’s a little bit of a surprise to me that we’ve been able to accomplish so much. When you’re immersed in your day to day activity, you rarely stop and look back at where you’ve been.”
For Fischbach, those fond feelings go just as deep.
“Artie’s a person of remarkable integrity and selflessness,” he said. “I’m profoundly thankful for our 25-year friendship and partnership.”
