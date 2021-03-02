Maryville branding and marketing agency Visual Voice has hired Aaron Killian as its new client and public relations manager.
Killian comes to Visual Voice with decades of marketing experience. He will work with current and new clients to expand their branding and marketing strategies and online presence while also serving as a public relations liaison, a press release states.
“Aaron Killian is going to make a great impact for us,” Visual Voice founder and owner Artie Yarlett said. “His experience in the community and in various marketing roles over the years made him an ideal addition.”
Killian currently volunteers in various Blount community roles. He is president of the board of directors for the Maryville Downtown Association and an ambassador with the Blount County Chamber of Commerce, a volunteer program he chaired last year.
This year, Killian joins regional leaders as a part of the 2021 Class of the East Tennessee Regional Leadership program, which started at the end of February.
Killian is a Blount County native and lives in downtown Maryville with his 16-year-old son, Logan.
Visual Voice is located at 375 Ellis Ave.
