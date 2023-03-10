Maryville firm Visual Voice left the Annual American Advertising Federation Awards with more than 20 awards to its name.
Held Sunday, Feb. 27, at the Mill and Mine event venue in Knoxville, the ADDY Awards represent an opportunity for the advertising industry to recognize “the creative spirit and the inspired nature of those in advertising.” A press release describes the awards as the industry’s “largest and most comprehensive.”
The firm was founded in 1995, and works to establish a distinct marketing identity for its clients. Those clients include Blount Partnership, Maryville College, DENSO Manufacturing Tennessee Inc. and Cedar Springs Presbyterian, among others.
It won 10 gold awards for its work, which was then entered into district-level ADDY award contention in Atlanta. It won seven silver awards and three bronze awards at the ceremony.
Three awards came from Visual Voice’s Peaceful Side of the Smokies Airport Board campaign, which made use of terms including “live stream,” “you tube,” adding a nature-focused meaning to primarily internet-based concepts.
“East Tennessee offers unparalleled beauty and the privilege to collaborate with extraordinary people and causes,” the release quotes Visual Voice Creative Director John Fischbach as saying. “Those blessings naturally translate to inspired creativity, and it’s joyful to help our clients find their voice.”
