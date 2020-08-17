The Southeastern Conference announced its 2020 conference-only football schedule on Monday for all 14 SEC schools. The University of Tennessee learned on the opening day of fall camp that the Vols would begin the season at South Carolina on Sept. 26.
The Volunteers will host Missouri for the home opener on Oct. 3 before visiting Georgia. The Vols then host Kentucky and Alabama, with the schedule still giving the UT-Crimson Tide rivalry game a late October meeting. Tennessee gets Halloween off for its bye week, then runs the back half of the schedule facing Arkansas, Texas A&M, Auburn and Vanderbilt before closing the regular season hosting Florida on Dec. 5.
Last month, the SEC established Sept. 26 as the new kickoff for its 2020 football season to allow its universities to focus on the healthy return of their campus communities and the gradual re-introduction of athletics, as the 14 members of the SEC continue to monitor developments related to COVID-19.
This season is comprised of a 10-game conference-only schedule. The schedule includes one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on December 12 for all schools. Each SEC team will face six games against division opponents and four games against non-division opponents.
Third-year head coach Jeremy Pruitt’s Vols return 16 starters and 51 letterwinners from a team that carries a six-game winning streak into the fall. Monday served as Tennessee’s first practice since March 12.
The Vols got two practices in during the spring prior to the COVID-19 shutdown.
Tennessee has spent much of the month conducting walkthroughs, meetings and strength and conditioning activities.
Monday marked the first day for SEC schools to conduct their first allowable practice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.