The Blount County Animal Shelter is holding a new volunteer orientation for volunteers to work in its small and large dog rooms. Volunteers are needed to walk dogs, help clean kennels and change blankets, and give snuggles.
They are needed throughout the week and must be at least 10 years old.
The orientation is from 12:30-2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, outside under the covered pavilion. The Blount County Animal Shelter is at 233 Currie Ave., Maryville. Call 865-980-6244 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.