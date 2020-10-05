Volunteer Tennessee, a governor-appointed commission on volunteerism and service, is seeking business and nonprofit nominations for the 13th annual Governor's Volunteer Stars Awards.
One business and one nonprofit from each Tennessee region will be recognized for their outstanding community involvement and service.
Nominations are due to Volunteer Tennessee by 4 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Dec. 1, 2020. Nonprofits and businesses may be nominated by anyone, or nominate themselves.
Visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/GVSABusiness to learn more or to nominate a business or nonprofit.
