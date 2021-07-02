This past week, Discover Life in America (DLiA) hosted volunteers for its first in-person BioBlitz of the year. The event took place at Abrams Creek, a remote area of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tallassee.
The BioBlitz presented an opportunity for experienced scientists and volunteers to sample and catalog wildlife in the area. It served as part of the All Taxa Biodiversity Inventory project which is an ongoing effort by the DLiA to identify every species living in the Smokies.
During the two-day event, participants collected over 500 insects and observed nearly 90 species in the area around Abrams Creek.
The experience was headed by entomologists Dr. Will Kuhn and Dr. Kenneth Hobson, who guided volunteers in a number of trapping and collecting techniques.
“It’s wonderful to see people getting excited about being in the woods and discovering things,” Hobson said.
Discover Life in America is a nonprofit partner of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The organization will host its second BioBlitz of the summer on July 17 in Guntersville, Alabama.
