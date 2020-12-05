Volunteers are the backbone of the Empty Pantry Fund, from board members to those who assist with packing and distribution of the food baskets. COVID-19 has presented a challenge this year, however, as changes in the process had to be implemented for the safety of all concerned, officials said.
President Lon Fox said that rather than having its traditional packing night where volunteers could just show up at the Tennessee Army National Guard Armory and pack the large, sturdy bags with canned goods and staples, this year’s packing will take place all day on Dec. 17 in three shifts: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; 1-5 p.m.; and 5:30-9 p.m. Volunteers must sign up by visiting www.emptypantryfund.com.
“We are doing signups to limit the number of people at the armory at one time,” Fox explained. “We are trying to adhere to limiting the size of our group to 50 or less people during each shift. Children who volunteer must be accompanied by an adult, and individuals who participate in packing will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing.”
Recipients of the food baskets as well as toys through Junior Service League of Maryville’s Toys for Blount County will pick up their packages at the armory on Saturday, Dec. 19. Volunteer shifts are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; 12:30-4:30 p.m.; and 4:30-8:30 p.m.
“Once again, volunteers will be required to wear masks,” Fox said. “Recipients will be asked to stay in their car and drive around the back of the armory. Baskets will be brought to the car, and toys, if applicable, will be picked up on the way out of the side parking lot.”
Volunteers are also needed to deliver packages on Sunday, Dec. 20, to the homebound who are unable to come to the armory. They also must sign up on the website.
Remembering Vernon
One of the Empty Pantry Fund’s most dedicated volunteers was Vernon Petree, who died in December 2019 in an automobile accident. Fox was a personal friend of Petree as well as a fellow Jaycee and EPF volunteer for decades.
“Vernon was a volunteer to the Empty Pantry Fund for over 30 years and was a member of our board of directors when he had his fatal accident,” Fox said. “Vernon struggled with diabetes, went on dialysis, received a kidney transplant, and had epilepsy. He was a member and supporter of the local Jaycees for over 30 years and was a past president of the Jaycees, but he was best known for his 10-plus years as the chairman of the Jaycees Christmas Parade in which we have collected donations for the Empty Pantry Fund each year.
“Vernon spent a lifetime giving back to his community through the Jaycees and through his service with the Empty Pantry Fund,” Fox said. “He was a staple at packing, delivered baskets, often assisted (route coordinator) Sally (Fox) on Sunday morning at the armory with delivery and returns and many times would assist with the nondeliverables on Monday morning.”
In a November 2017 interview with The Daily Times, Petree spoke about why he continued to support the Empty Pantry Fund. He recalled a delivery day experience he had with a recipient several years previously.
Petree had been having health issues and was on kidney dialysis that year. He didn’t want to miss volunteering, however, and since he was able to pick up the heavily laden bags of food for delivery, he opted to do so.
“I went to a house — I didn’t recognize the name — and found someone who was going through the same dialysis as I was,” he recalled. “She was sitting there in a wheelchair. I broke out in tears because I felt so good at being able to help her.” He added, “I don’t get out and go like I used to, but I still try. I don’t want to stop.”
Donations
The Empty Pantry Fund’s 2020 goal is to raise $122,000 to pay for all the food items, which already have been ordered. To date, the total raised stands at just shy of $69,000. On Dec. 7, 2019, the total raised was reported as $81,189.15.
Fox reminds the public of several fundraisers taking place in December. Chicken Salad Chick, 726 Watkins Road, Maryville, is holding a promotion in which customers can donate $5 for “Giving Cards” and receive $60 in Chicken Salad Chick rewards in 2021. Also, Rocky’s Jamaica Sunrise, 501 N. Cusick St., Maryville, is offering giving cards. Customers who donate $5 will receive $40 in rewards. The cards at both establishments may be purchased through Dec. 31, and all donations received for the Giving Cards benefit Empty Pantry Fund.
This week, on Wednesday, Dec. 9, the Soup Kitchen, 245 Calderwood St., Alcoa, will donate a percentage of sales to Empty Pantry Fund. “You must tell them you’re there for the Empty Pantry Fund to get the donation,” Fox said.
