Food City's Vonore store manager, Erin Russell, has been recognized as one of Progressive Grocer's Top Women in Grocery. The award honors the important role that women play in the food and grocery industry.
Another Food City employee was recognized as well. Sara Baldwin, finance senior manager for Food City's Corporate Support Center in Abingdon, Virginia.
Russell and Baldwin were showcased in the June issue of Progressive Grocer magazine and will be recognized at the annual awards gala in Orlando, Florida, in November.
