Months after Alcoa put it up for bid, the historic Vose School building is still in peril of being torn down after only one entity has offered to buy it from the city.
One developer offered Alcoa $40,000 for the nearly 100-year-old building, which is nestled between Birch and Cedar streets in a residential area.
The developer also wants to tear it down.
Commission decision
The city issued a request for proposal in February, emphasizing officials’ desire to have the building repurposed.
Nearly five pages long, the RFP stated five goals for the property including preservation of historic appearance — a use that brings economic development and something that integrates with the Springbrook community.
The building itself is currently empty despite having been used as a school, a storage building, a state Department of Motor Vehicles branch and even a sort of gym over the years.
The lone bid proposes demolishing the building and putting up either houses or townhomes, according to a presentation at City Manager Mark Johnson’s July 14 briefing.
Because that’s not what the city wants right now, Johnson said he would open up two options for commissioners in the coming months: Either accept a bid to buy the building — regardless of whether the buyer plans to tear it down — or try the RFP again.
Historical perspective
Several groups over the years have advocated for the Vose School building, including the Tennessee Historic Commission, which added it to the National Register of Historic Places in 2017.
The building is known as a school because that’s what it was used for shortly after it was built. From 1918-64 it was part of Alcoa City Schools and had four main classrooms.
Judge David Duggan — author of “Alcoa: A Century in Words and Pictures” — said the building may have become the oldest standing structure in Alcoa after the Johnson and Law building was demolished in 2019. There may be older ones at some of the ALCOA Inc. sites, however, Duggan stipulated.
One discovery he made in his research about the city was the building was even used as a small Alcoa City Schools basketball court once, a fact he confirmed through a variety of interviews with people who attended school there.
“It’s just a very nice building and I hope they can figure out some way to save it,” Duggan said in a phone interview, adding that he understands and respects property rights.
But he also said the building stands as a “reminder of the old neighborhood school” and the intimate classroom setting that used to be the standard for education at the start of the 20th century.
Once a growing city loses those buildings, he explained, the reminder of a bygone era is gone forever.
Duggan said he wanted to talk to Johnson about the building, suggesting he had a few ideas for it, but didn’t want to reveal them publicly until he’d talked with leaders.
Value
Though the building is on the National Registry of Historic Places, that doesn’t legally protect it from demolition.
As it stands today, the building is boarded up, the entrances are locked, the roof is gathering moss, there may be asbestos inside and some external graffiti has been covered up with gray paint.
Some Alcoa commissioners have expressed interest in tearing it down, suggesting it’s an eyesore and a potential spot for illicit activity.
According to Tennessee property records, the Vose School parcel has a land market value of $68,900 and an improvement value of $63,700.
