Brian King, in a file photo from a candidate forum earlier this year, is one of three new members voters elected to the Blount County Board of Education on Thursday, Aug. 4. King was elected in District 1.
Voters added three new members to the Blount County Board of Education with the general election Thursday, Aug. 4.
The only incumbent on the ballot among four seats, Republican Fred Goins won reelection to the District 7 seat with 1,361 votes to 408 for Democrat Carole Jewett.
Goins, a retired Blount County Schools teacher and principal, will be serving his third four-year term the school board. Thursday night he thanked the voters in his community for their support and pledged to continue doing his best for students and teachers. He said his priorities would continue to be safety and academic achievement.
District 5 Republican candidate Erica Moore won with 1,599 votes to 829 for Democrat Brandon Everhart.
“I feel happy to have received so much love from the Blount County community,” said Moore, who moved to Blount County about a year ago and is an administrative assistant to a youth ministry. She and her husband have one child in Blount County and one in Alcoa City Schools.
“I want to restore our parents faith and trust in our schools,” said Moore, who was supported by the group Smoky Mountain Parents Involved in Education.
In District 3, Republican Joe Lindsey defeated Democrat Stanley Ish Young Sr., 1,042 to 528.
Lindsey, who has children in two Blount County schools, previously said he ran for the office because he felt there needed to be a change.
Republican Brian King was unopposed this week for the District 1 seat and received 1,539 votes. In the primary King defeated incumbent Debbie Sudhoff, who has served on the school board since 2014. King is a BCS graduate and business owner.
The Daily Times was unable to reach Lindsey or King for comment by press time.
The winners will serve on the Blount school board with Vandy Kemp, Robby Kirkland and Phil Porter.
