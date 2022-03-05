New companies, new neighbors and new ideas are moving into Blount County at a rate that may equal what followed the arrival of the Aluminum Company of America in the early 20th century, DENSO in the late 1980s and the Pellissippi Parkway in the early 1990s.
With those manufacturing and infrastructure developments came new opportunities and new problems for public officials in Blount County; in local elections, voters were faced with critical questions, such as, “Who can I trust to lead us into the future? Who really has our community’s interests in mind when they make decisions? Who has my welfare in mind?”
With the introduction of Amazon, Smith & Wesson and housing developments that change the places and faces of Blount County, those same questions and more are surely with voters today. This election year their candidate choices may be more consequential than those of their predecessors.
As the newspaper of record for nearly 140 years, The Daily Times has sought to help voters make those decisions and continues to take that responsibility seriously. In meeting that responsibility, the newspaper will not only provide regular coverage of the May 3 Republican and Democrat party primaries but will publish a “Guide to the 2022 Blount County Primary & Rockford City Election” on Sunday, April 10, in time to help early voters.
There are 82 candidates: 60 for the Republican Primary, 20 for the Democratic Primary, and two filed for the Rockford City Commission race, which is not partisan; however, this election marks the first since a change in state law allowed for partisan school board races. In Blount County, it was a bipartisan decision: The Blount County Republican Party’s Executive Committee voted unanimously to do it and the Blount County Democratic Party said it would go along with what the GOP decided.
Barring a write-in campaign, the Republican Primary will effectively decide races in which there is no Democratic candidate.
Races to watch
Property Assessor: Allen Latham and Todd Orr will square off in the Republican Primary, while Melissa McQueen will be looking for supporting votes from Democrats. Whoever wins the Republican race in May will face McQueen in the Aug. 4 General Election. Orr has served as interim property assessor since September 2021, filling a vacancy created by Tim Helton’s resignation. Helton defeated Orr in the 2020 Republican Primary.
Chancellor (4th/5th Judicial District): Maryville attorney Nick Black will face Sevierville attorney Jim Ripley in the Republican Primary for the office that serves Blount, Cocke, Grainger, Jefferson and Sevier counties. Chancellor Telford E. Forgety Jr. is retiring after having held court since 1997.
County Clerk: Republican incumbent Gaye Hasty — who was first elected to the post in 2016 to fill the late Roy Crawford’s term — is unopposed in that primary, while Marte Lawrence is unopposed in the Democrat Primary. Both will be looking for a show of support in the primary to demonstrate sure footing as they head toward August.
County Mayor: James “Jim” Hammontree, who was elected to the Blount County Commission in 2018, will face incumbent Ed Mitchell, who has been on the job since 2010. The Republican Primary will decide this race, as no Democrat filed qualifying papers.
County Trustee: Scott Graves, who has held this post since 2000, is unopposed in the Republican Primary, while Steve Phillippy faces no opponent in the Democrat Primary.
Register of Deeds: Incumbent Phyllis Crisp and challenger Beth Myers-Rees will compete in the Republican Primary. The winner will face Maude Hannah Volk, who is running unopposed as a Democrat. Crisp has not faced an opponent since her first election to the post in 2010.
County Commission District 1, Seat A: Incumbent Jackie Hill, elected in 2018, is all alone in the Democrat Primary, while Shawn K. Carter Sr. will battle Jessica Hannah in the Republican Primary for the right to face Hill in August.
County Commission District 1, Seat B: Democrat Nikki Bolinger and Republican Earl McMahan are running unopposed in their respective primaries. They will face off in August.
County Commission District 2, Seat A: Incumbent Mike Akard is likewise alone in the GOP race, as is Democrat Tracey Farr. Akard has held the seat since 2014, beating incumbent Brad Harrison.
County Commission District 2, Seat B: Republicans Wayne Baldwin and Dyran Bledsoe are each looking to capture this seat as incumbent Hammontree tries to unseat Mitchell in the county mayor’s race.
County Commission District 3, Seat A: Democrat Nathan Farnham and incumbent Republican Scott King are running unopposed in their respective primaries, setting the table for that seat in August.
County Commission District 3, Seat B: Incumbent Republican Mike Caylor, who has held the seat since 2010, is running unopposed and will face Democrat Robert K. Hanye, also unopposed, in August.
County Commission District 4, Seat A: It looks like Republican Robbie Bennett, who has held the seat since 2018, will face Democrat Corinne Dooley, also running unopposed in her primary, in August.
County Commission District 4, Seat B: Republican challenger Ken Lee is squaring off against incumbent Dawn Johnson Reagan, who was elected in 2018.
County Commission District 4, Seat C: This seat is being vacated by Brian Robbins, who was appointed in January 2018 and won election the following May. Five Republicans are vying for the seat: Jimmy Bradley, John E. Giles, Kevin J. McNeill and Josh Sullins. No Democrat filed for the seat, so the Republican Primary will decide this race.
County Commission District 5, Seat B: Challenger Thomas Antkow is looking to unseat incumbent Rick Carver in the Republican Primary, while Jenny Jordan will seek votes in the Democrat Primary. Carver was elected to the seat in 2010.
County Commission District 6, Seat A: Incumbent Republican Nick Bright is all alone in that primary, while Phil Tiehen is flying solo as a Democrat. If nothing changes, these two will face off in August.
County Commission District 6, Seat B: Incumbent Dodd Crowe did not file for re-election. Republicans Tom Cole and Misty Davis will battle in the primary. No Democrat filed, thus this race will be decided in May.
County Commission District 7, Seat A: Republican incumbent Tom Stinnett is running unopposed in the Republican Primary, while Sheldon Sapoznik is running unopposed as a Democrat. If nothing changes, these two will face off in August.
County Commission District 7, Seat B: Republican incumbent Staci Crisp-Lawhorn, who was elected in 2018, is running unopposed in the Republican Primary, while Democrat John Ross Conley is alone in that primary. If nothing changes, these two will face off in August.
County Commission District 8, Seat A: Republican incumbent Brad Bowers is running unopposed in the Republican Primary, while Democrat Phil Young is alone in that primary. If nothing changes, these two will face off in August.
County Commission District 8, Seat B: Republican incumbent Jeff Jopling, who was elected in 2018, is running unopposed in the Republican Primary, while Democrat Pete Girard is alone in that primary. If nothing changes, these two will face off in August.
County Commission District 9, Seat A: Leah Hood will challenge incumbent Ron French in the Republican Primary. No Democrat filed, so this will determine the seat.
County Commission District 9, Seat B: Incumbent Steve Mikels, who was elected in 2018, will face Chuck Tallent in the Republican Primary to determine who will face unopposed Democrat Alice Wardrep in August.
County Commission District 10, Seat B: Steven J. Kelly Jr. will challenge David Wells in the Republican Primary. No Democrat filed, so this will determine the seat. Incumbent Tom Hood did not seek re-election.
County Board of Education District 1: Three Republicans are vying for the seat, including Brian King, Steven Phipps and incumbent Debbie Sudhoff, who was first elected to the seat in 2014. No Democrat filed, so this will determine the seat.
County Board of Education District 3: Republican incumbent Diane Bain, who was elected in 2018, faces Joe Lindsey in that primary. Stanely Ish Young Sr. qualified for the Democrat primary and will face the Republican candidate in August.
County Board of Education District 5: Erica Moore is the sole Republican Primary candidate for the seat currently held by Scott Helton, who is not running. Brandon Everhart qualified for the Democrat Primary and the two will face off in August.
County Board of Education District 7: Republican incumbent Fred Goins, who was first elected in 2014, is the sole GOP candidate and will face Democrat Carole Jewett in August.
The all-but-elected
Circuit Court Clerk: Republican Tom Hatcher, who is unopposed, has held this seat since 1994.
Circuit Court Judge, 5th Judicial District, Division I: Tammy Harrington, a Republican, was appointed by Gov. Bill Haslam in May 2011 to succeed William Dale Young. She was elected in 2012 and has held the seat since then.
Circuit Court Judge, 5th Judicial District, Division II: Republican David Duggan was first elected to the seat in 2008 and has held it since then.
District Attorney General, 5th Judicial District: Republican Ryan Desmond, who has served as assistant district attorney general since 2010, is running unopposed. Mike Flynn, who has not yet officially announced his retirement, has held the post since 1990.
General Sessions Judge, Division I: Mike Gallegos, a Republican, is running unopposed. He was first elected in 2006.
General Sessions Judge, Division II: Republican Kenlyn Foster is running unopposed.
General Sessions Judge, Division III: William R. Brewer, a Republican, is running unopposed. He was first appointed to the position in 1989 before being elected.
General Sessions Judge, Division IV: Republican Robert L. Headrick is running unopposed. He was appointed to the post in 2008, succeeding Duggan, who had been elected circuit court judge. Headrick was first elected in 2010 and has served in this post since then.
Highway Superintendent: Jeff Headrick, a Republican, is running unopposed. Headrick was appointed highway superintendent in April 2016, filling a vacancy left by the retirement of Bill Dunlap. He was elected the following August and has held the seat ever since.
Public Defender, District 5: Republican Mack Garner is running unopposed and has held the office since 1990.
Rockford City Commission: There are two open seats and two candidates in this nonpartisan election, Matt Hester and Kenneth M. Arwood.
Sheriff: James Lee Berrong, who is unopposed, was appointed to the post in 1989 and was elected sheriff in 1990. He has held the post ever since.
The last day to register to vote is April 4 and early voting starts April 13. The last day to request a mail-in absentee ballot is April 26, while early voting ends on April 28.
Look for full candidate profiles in the “Guide to the 2022 Blount County Primary & Rockford City Election,” inserted in The Daily Times on Sunday, April 10.
