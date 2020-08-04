The Vulcan Materials Co.’s annual charity clay shoot, slated to occur later this month, has been canceled in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the firm said Tuesday.
The company’s “Make a Break Thru for Cystic Fibrosis” event — originally scheduled for Aug. 20-21 at the Chilhowee Sportsman's Club in Maryville — would have marked its 18th year supporting cystic fibrosis research.
More than 600 participants were expected to compete in this summer’s benefit for Cure Finders — a Sevierville-based nonprofit.
The tournament has raised more than $2 million over 17 years, including more than $206,000 with 500 participants last summer.
This year’s clay shoot was on track to be the largest yet, with sponsors and teams already having committed more than $260,000, the company said.
Next year’s event is scheduled for April 23-24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.