Vulcan Materials' sporting clays shooting benefit for Cure Finders for Cystic Fibrosis has been rescheduled to Aug. 21-22 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Held at the Chilhowee Sportsman's Club, the 18th annual event is expected to host close to 600 shooters over two days.
It has raised more than $2 million in the first 17 years and more than $200,000 last year alone. Participants have come all over Tennessee and other states, including last year's competitors from Arizona and Minnesota.
