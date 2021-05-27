About 30 monarch butterflies are emerging from their cocoons in urban Maryville this week, not in a forest or field, but on a service desk at the Blount County Public Library.
That’s where Youth Services Specialist Kathy Flaherty is helping raise the iconic insect from egg to caterpillar to chrysalis to butterfly.
Though the library is no stranger to innovative programming, it’s the first time BCPL has done anything like this.
Flaherty’s brainchild, the project grew from her passion for the outdoors. “I just love things that have to do with nature,” she said in a recent interview. “I love having that connection with the children. Whether it’s planting a seed or most of the books I read to them are about animals: anything to get children outdoors.”
Flaherty and her colleagues in youth services have been reading books via video on the BCPL Facebook page throughout the pandemic. That’s also where they’ve broadcast — on social media — every step of the butterflies’ life cycle thus far.
Though the project has seen families with young children come into the library, gathering close to the plastic and wire mesh cages to watch the yellow-white-and-black-striped creatures evolving into copper-winged adults, it’s also been a great remote project, ideal for homeschooling families and those still trying to keep a safe distance.
“I think because (the monarch project) happens for such a long period of time and it’s available the entire time we’re open, that you don’t have ... a crowd of people around those caterpillars,” Flaherty said.
The library is being cautious about social distancing standards as it figures out ways to return to normal programming — by fall, leaders say — and department heads there have pointed to innovative ideas like the monarchs as a bridge over the pandemic’s final stretch.
Soon-to-be Youth Services Manager Chelsea Tarwater said as they move toward more robust programming, they’re asking patrons for the same thing it takes to raise butterflies: patience.
“We are trying to balance doing the things we want to do and doing the things kids need with being safe,” Tarwater said. “Patience and coming and doing stuff: The best thing people can do is come and interact with us and show that they are engaged.”
Butterflies aren’t the only distance project youth services staff oversaw during the pandemic.
In March they conducted a Lego-creation contest where about 60 kids sent in photos of their designs and more than 400 people voted on them.
During the library’s most recent board of trustees meeting, outgoing Youth Services Manager Jennifer Spirko praised Flaherty and the Friends of the Library, which underwrites the department’s projects. She also pointed out the collaboration it takes to turn a program from concept to reality.
“Chelsea posted on Facebook, ‘Does anybody got any milkweed?,’” Spirko remembered, telling the story of how, weeks ago, the butterfly-raising team needed more of the plant to feed the critters before they transformed.
“People would come walking in with planters and zip bags with moist leaves they were keeping fresh in the fridge,” Spirko said. “It really felt like a community was helping us raise these caterpillars.”
In many ways, it was. Flaherty actually collaborated with butterfly expert and Great Smoky Mountains Association educator Wanda Dewaard on the library project. She and Flaherty are both master gardeners and beekeepers, which is how they met.
“I think it’s really perfect the library is doing this,” Dewaard said. “Especially recently a lot of kids don’t get out in nature. To see this experience, the journey of a butterfly from egg to caterpillar to chrysalis to adult and to know the story of the monarch — America’s favorite butterfly as far as I’m concerned — is so important. It’s important to trigger interest that can turn into life-long learning.”
Dewaard, a Blount Countian, was perhaps the perfect idea-partner for Flaherty: On June 28, she’ll work with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Tremont Institute and the National Park Service to do a butterfly count in Blount.
“With a hands-on type of experience like this, it’s so much more enjoyable,” Flaherty said of the library project, remembering the times kids came in, held the insects, read the books, did the craft projects, touched the net and watched the insects grow.
“It’s so rewarding to hear families say, ‘We’re coming in every day to see the caterpillars at the library.’ I don’t think we’ve ever had a program like this,” she said.
