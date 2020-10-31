A group-walk through town and mass donation helped a Blount County couple show support for local law enforcement.
Citizens and first responders started a “Walk for the Blue,” organized by community members Larry and Lynn Ladd, at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Blount County Justice Center. They marched a route that took them down Lamar Alexander Parkway and South Hall Road; some held signs stated “Police Lives Matter” while others boasted flags.
Blount County Sheriff James Berrong thanked participants in a Facebook post by BCSO on Saturday.
“Approximately 200 citizens, law enforcement officers, and firefighters braved the chilly temperatures to show their support for Blount County’s first responders,” the post states. “We’d also like to thank Larry and Lynn Ladd who organized the event, all of the sponsors who made contributions, and our law enforcement officers with Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Maryville Police Department, and Alcoa Police Department who kept everyone safe during the walk.
“We appreciate each of you! There is no doubt we live in the best community in East Tennessee!”
And the walk wasn’t the only way the Ladds showed support for local law enforcement. Larry Ladd told The Daily Times that he and his wife raised more than $20,800 in donations from businesses and individuals.
The donations, which came from 60-plus businesses, were used to buy $20 gift cards distributed to the 548 police and fire personnel; since the donations kept coming in, Larry Ladd said, nearly 160 personnel also were selected at random to receive $60 worth of donations.
The gift cards were for many local establishments, such as restaurants, convenience stores and Pure Magic Car Wash.
“The reason I did this is I just think the fire and police need a little recognition,” Larry Ladd said.
Larry Ladd’s original dollar goal was between $6,000 and $7,000, which would have provided approximately one $10 gift card for each of the 548 personnel. That estimate, though, was blown out of the water, and the Ladds were able to give even more of what they wanted to be a token of Blount County’s appreciation.
“As you can see, the response from the Blount County businesses and individuals was overwhelming,” Larry Ladd said. “I, like thousands of others in Blount County, believe this is a great place to live and raise a family.”
(0) comments
