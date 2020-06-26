An Alabama man pleaded guilty early today, June 26, to the 2017 murder of 70-year-old Dennis Allan Foltz.
As part of a plea agreement with the state, Blount County Circuit Court Judge David Duggan sentenced Timothy Ray Walker, 53, to 35 years in jail and prison.
In April 2019, a Blount County grand jury indicted Walker on 22 charges including four counts of homicide for killing Foltz in the summer of 2017. On Friday, he pled guilty to 18 of the charges.
For more details on the case, see the Saturday print edition of The Daily Times.
