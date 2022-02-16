Every time it rains, Kasey Harris paces her home on Walker Road and watches the ground from her covered back deck. She keeps an eye on the sink hole behind her picket fence to see if rain water will overflow and flood her property like it did two and three years ago.
Blount County has backed a few initiatives to fix the flooding, but residents of the area say it’s not enough to completely solve the problem.
When Kasey and Gary Harris built their home in 2018, they said no one told them flooding may be an issue. The two installed an in-ground pool, fish pond and outdoor kitchen — about $100,000 of outdoor additions — in their backyard.
According to the couple, their house is worth half of what it was when they built it.
By the end of February 2019, muddied floodwaters rose two steps shy of the back door. The county brought pumps and evacuated some of the water, which had also flooded other properties along Walker Road.
“This was our dream home. This was our home that we wanted to retire in,” Kasey Harris said. “We built this to be our forever home, but now it’s unsafe ... it’s not secure, and that’s what a home is supposed to provide you.”
In 2020, a thin slip of grass separated the Harris’s picket fence from once again being submerged under floodwater, which still lapped in the driveway out front and pooled by garage doors.
Since then, the county cleaned ditches along the roadway — except the one directly in front of the Harris’s home, according to Kasey and Gary — installed new culverts and a cross-drain and repaved the settling roadway.
Meanwhile, the Harris’s said they spent about $60,000 in repairs. Flooding creates foundation problems, among other problems, the couple said.
Cindy and Russ Bell moved into a neighboring house about a year and a half ago. The couple said that when they bought the house from Zach White, they new flooding was somewhat an issue.
According to 2019 reporting from The Daily Times, White approached Blount County commissioners in March of that year after he and his wife moved back into their home. For three weeks, they vacated because of a flood, then came back and found water still lapping along the property’s edge.
That February had dropped a historic amount of rainfall, almost a foot, according to estimates from the National Weather Service in Morristown. Reporting also noted that the subdivision along Walker Road, Wyngate, was built on a wetland with a natural basin to collect runoff.
Residents have questioned whether or not the subdivision should have ever been built.
A stalemate
The Bells paid $32,000 to insert 22 piers, which are steel pipes or concrete pilings driven into the ground below a home, to fix and prevent future foundation problems.
Moving from the state of Washington, Cindy Bell said she and her husband hadn’t researched the home or saw news coverage on the area flooding.
She added that they both support the Harris’s idea to install a culvert below the driveway in front of the Harris’s home and clean out the ditches on that stretch to keep water from crossing the roadway. They said the property owner across the street, who is a farmer, OK’d the plan.
The Harris’s volunteered to pay for it, and the Bells also offered to help cover cost. But the county hasn’t made any moves for fear it may push the problem onto someone else, County Commissioner Nick Bright said.
Bright, who was elected in 2018, added that as it stands, the situation is at a “stalemate.” However, he added that if the culvert wasn’t an all-around solution or made matters worse, it could be reversed.
“They live in constant fear,” Bright said of the Harris’s.
Fellowship Baptist Church, 1020 Walker Road, is on the downstream side next to the farm. It is likely that runoff would pool along the bottom of their lot, near an uphill, paved entrance to the church.
“We’re talking about our home,” Kasey Harris said, “not some grass.” She doesn’t believe the additional runoff would interfere with the exit or entrance to the church.
Blount County Highway Superintendent Jeff Headrick said he hasn’t heard from anyone — the farmer across the street, the Harris’s or the church — about permitting a new culvert or offering to pay for it.
Although, Kasey Harris said otherwise.
She said she got an update as recent as January 2022. Harris told The Daily Times that Headrick said he was checking with the engineering company about the residents paying, and that the county attorney had advised Headrick against it.
Headrick told The Daily Times he thought the county had addressed all the concerns from residents in the area before Thanksgiving, minus a few tweaks when the weather warms. He said the public had been relatively quiet until now.
Repeating history
February and March is flood season in East Tennessee.
Kasey Harris said she has trauma. Each time it rains, she fears they’ll have to funnel more money into fixing a problem inevitably going to happen again.
The way the land and assisting drainage is oriented, water from uphill channels through a culvert next to the Harris’s driveway, past their house and into the sink hole behind the picket fence.
From that hole, the water is supposed to drain down a field and into a creek.
The Harris’s have two issues with the current system. The first: water from uphill will sometimes travel over the roadway where the culvert is located and build up in their driveway. Secondly, Gary Harris said the sink hole behind the house starts to overflow at 4 inches of rain, putting their backyard paradise, and the base of their home, in jeopardy.
In an interview with The Daily Times, Headrick said the county “spent a lot of money” for engineers to study the property along Walker Road and find a solution. Once concluded, he said the county completed the engineers’ recommendations without shifting the problems to others.
Any further solutions, he added, are a question of liability and proper engineering, because it has to be in the best interest of everyone involved.
Kasey and Gary Harris, Cindy and Russ Bell said they plan to attend the Blount County Board of Commissioners meeting tonight and voice their concerns.
