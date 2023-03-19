There’s something to be said for that age-old adage about about a local boy (or girl) who makes good and manages to shine in the national spotlight. Currently, one can cite the example of 24 year-old Walker Wilson, a local musician who just passed an audition to compete on “The Voice.” Wilson, who grew up in Maryville, was inspired by his father to make music, a quest that led to the desire to pursue his passion and audition for the popular NBC talent series.
“My dad was always my role model growing up,” Wilson said. “He played music in his twenties, and he even recorded some songs and what not. So for me, as a kid, I didn’t know the difference between my dad and Garth Brooks. To me, he had recorded music and played shows and he was famous. That was what I really looked up to and he was like my number one influence for a really long time. My mom sang as well, and my dad played guitar and taught me.”
Walker said he was reared on Southern rock and inspired by artists like Bob Seger and bands like Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top. “After that, I kind of dug in to find some stuff on my own, like the rock scene of the early 2000s — 3 Doors Down, Three Days Grace, Shine Down, Saving Abel, all that,” he said. “And then, as I progressed, I got into the country scene that I call the ‘Jason Aldean era,’ which is what led me pretty much into the country music like Morgan Wallen does right now. I came up through that. I’m in love with all of those influences, which you can see in the way I sing.
Wilson said he first tried out for “The Voice” in 2017, but didn’t make the. cut. However, he successfully auditioned during the blind auditions that aired last Monday, March 13. His success there will take him to the so-called “battle round” on March 27.
Wilson’s connection to the show happened through pure happenstance. “This is kind of funny, but I got a random email that claimed to be from ‘The Voice,’” he said. “My good buddy Conner Sweeny had been on the show, and he texted me and was like, ‘Hey, if you get an email from The Voice, it’s just a clearance for photos.’ So I got the email and didn’t read it. I just thought that’s what it was for. And then, when I finally opened it, that’s not what it was! It was from casting. So I said to Conner, ‘Yo, this is what I got, is this for pictures?’ And he was like, ‘No, that’s an audition email. You should probably reply to that!’ So I called the number, and that’s when I realized, it was real and wasn’t fake!”
Nevertheless, Wilson admits that he did have some trepidation at first.
“For the blind audition, I was nervous as all get out, even though I don’t really ever get nervous,” he said. “I’ve been playing shows for so long, but even in my audition, you can see me thinking, ‘I’ve got freaking nerves right now!’ Watching it the other night, I thought I really could have done better, but I guess my nerves were just burning me up. Ultimately, it worked out.”
Wilson said that his current influences include Chris Stapleton (“I have one of his song lyrics tattooed on my arm”), as well as Whiskey Myers, The Steel Woods and HARDY, a country singer/songwriter whose writing credits include Blake Shelton, Florida Georgia Line and Morgan Wallen.
Walker himself has two songs he’s recorded that can be found on Spotify, “Little Less Here” and “Dear Raymond.” He’s also performed locally at various venues, including Two Doors Down, the Waterfront Bar & Grill, Rick’s Dockside Grill, and Small Town BBQ in Friendsville.
“On the show, I claimed Nashville as my hometown, because I spent half my life in one side of the state and half in the other, and I couldn’t pick between the two,” he said. “I do pay my bills in Nashville right now, but I still claim Maryville as my home.”
As far as his future plans, Walker said focus is simply to continue to grow as an artist.
“I’m just going to ride out ‘The Voice’ thing,” he said. “Then I plan to use the push that I get from that to boost my career and continue to write songs, record and play live.”
