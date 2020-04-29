Crews are still making progress on the bridge and wall projects on U.S. Highway 129 between Knoxville and Alcoa, according to a statement form the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
Work on a wall running in front of the National Fitness Center and the Health Factory is done.
Crews plan to pave and open a portion of the highway and Mt. Vernon Drive in the coming weeks.
At least one bridge in the area only lacks a sidewalk and the safety railing, according to the statement. Crews will begin placing texture coating finish on all three bridges in the upcoming weeks at night.
Work on the west side wall in the area will include more excavation and grading for a proposed collector road.
All tie-back anchors for at least one wall have been completed.
Utility work is also going on at various locations around the project. Work is still happening at night, generally from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.
On the stretch of highway between Topside and Maloney roads, crews have started work on a bridge at the proposed John Sevier Highway intersection, according to the statement.
