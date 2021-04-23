The Blount County Chamber of Commerce has named Janie Wallace, from CASA of the Tennessee Heartland, "Ambassador of the Month" for March.
Wallace was awarded the honor at the monthly meeting held April 21. Chamber ambassadors assist in retaining members and helping with membership benefits.
