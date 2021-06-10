A Walland man was booked into the Blount County jail on Wednesday after he allegedly drove over a Jackson Hills Drive mailbox and flower bed while intoxicated.
Jeremy Lynn Murrell, 43, Cold Springs Road, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 5:10 p.m. June 9 and charged with driving under the influence. He was being held on a $5,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing June 14 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states that when a deputy arrived at Jackson Hills Drive and Benjamin Drive on a vehicle crash call, a witness said she was standing in the road, helping a family member with a disabled vehicle, when she saw a pickup truck coming her way.
The witness said the truck ran off the road’s right side several houses away, went through a flower bed and yard, struck garbage cans and ran over a mailbox. The truck then went back onto the road before running off and reentering again, she said.
The witness said the truck passed her and stopped along the curb in front of the disabled vehicle. She said the driver appeared to be either asleep or unconscious as he passed her, the report states.
The deputy spoke to Murrell, who was “staggering in place, slurring his words, and both of his eyes were bloodshot,” the report states. Murrell allegedly didn’t have a reason for why he drove off the road, but said he wasn’t distracted by his phone or radio.
Murrell said he been released that day from the Blount County jail, but jail records showed he was actually released Tuesday, the report states.
The deputy checked a 300 block address of Jackson Hills Drive, where Murrell’s truck allegedly went off the road, and saw a destroyed mailbox, two damaged garbage cans, tire tracks on the lawn and a flower bed that had been driven through. There also were the same type of flowers stuck to the truck’s grill and windshield, the report states.
Murrell failed sobriety tests, the report states, and was taken into custody.
