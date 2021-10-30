Deputies arrested a Walland man early Friday after his girlfriend called 911 and reported he had assaulted her when she got home from a bachelorette party, a report states.
Rodney Scott Hale, 48, Eakens Drive, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault.
According to the report, Hale’s 45-year-old girlfriend told deputies she and Hale argued over the phone after the bachelorette party, and when she got to her and Hale’s home, her clothes were thrown outside in the yard.
She also said that Hale had let her dogs out of their kennels, so she got in her vehicle to go look for them, the report states.
It adds that Hale got in his vehicle and followed her. When she found one of her dogs and stopped to put the dog in her car, Hale allegedly used his vehicle to hit her.
The report states that her leg got stuck between her car and Hale’s truck before he drove off, which is when she called 911.
Deputies reported that when they got there, they took the girlfriend’s statement. She told them Hale probably went back to their house, and they could enter if he didn’t answer the door, the report states.
They also reported the woman’s leg was visibly injured and her vehicle had damage. When deputies got to the residence on Eakens Drive, they noted damage to Hale’s vehicle consistent with his girlfriend’s statement.
According to the report, Hale didn’t come to the door when they knocked. Deputies found Hale asleep inside and arrested him.
While in transport to the Blount County Justice Center, Hale allegedly told a deputy that the officer saved a life that night because he didn’t do what he should have done to his girlfriend.
He is being held on a $10,000 bond pending a court hearing at 9 a.m. on Nov. 4 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
