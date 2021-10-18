Deputies arrested a Walland man late Friday on charges stemming from a Sept. 20 incident in which he allegedly assaulted his wife and shot multiple bullets toward her, a report states.
Van David Jennings Jr., 34, Fred Jennings Road, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with aggravated assault, violation of order of protection and pretrial release and contempt of court.
On Sept. 20, Jennings’s 33-year-old wife contacted 911 and said she was having difficulty breathing, the report states.
It added that the incident started after Jennings came home from anger management class and started yelling at her. She said he grabbed her neck with both hands and threatened to cut her throat.
Then, she said he put a closed knife to her throat, let her go and then hit her in the face multiple times. The report also states the woman said before Jennings left, he fired his gun several times in her direction, but none of the bullets hit her.
Deputies reported observing bruising and red marks on the woman’s throat and approximately eight bullet holes in the walls. They issued a warrant on Jennings on charges of aggravated domestic assault and violation of an order of protection that arose from a previous domestic violence altercation, the report states.
Jennings was found and arrested on Oct. 15 around 8:50 p.m. He is being held on a $30,000 bond pending a court hearing at 9 a.m. on Oct. 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
