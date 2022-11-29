Blount County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Walland man Sunday, Nov. 27, after he broke into a home through the window and refused to leave. Deputies said Richard Ronald Hatcher, 52, Old Chilhowee Road, was adamant he was in his own home.
Deputies responded Sunday afternoon to a report of a possible burglary on Blair Loop Road, Walland. Upon arrival, they spoke with the homeowner, who said that Hatcher had entered his residence by the window AC unit and had no right or reason to be on the property. Deputies also spoke with Hatcher’s mother, who arrived on scene and confirmed that it was not his house.
Deputies said they tried to speak with Hatcher, but that he would only yell through the window that it was his house and he was not leaving. They also said he told them he was not sure how he got in the house, although they did observe a window AC unit lying on the ground near a window.
After obtaining the key to the residence from the homeowner, deputies entered the house and arrested Hatcher at 5:05 p.m. Nov. 27, charging him with aggravated burglary. He was transported to the Blount County Correctional Facility, where he is being held in lieu of a $35,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Nov. 30 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
