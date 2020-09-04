A Walland man is in custody after allegedly breaking into the residence of a woman he was infatuated with for the second time.
Jordan Keith Dyer, 29, Nebo Mountain Road, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 2:25 p.m. Sept. 3 and charged with two counts of aggravated burglary, as well as one count each of vandalism and stalking. He was being held on bonds totaling $55,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 14 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states a deputy responded at 11:35 a.m. Sept. 3 to a report of a residential burglary at Nebo Mountain Road. There, the complainant told him someone broke into her residence while she was at work sometime between 7 p.m. Sept. 2 and the reporting date and time.
The victim noticed that her sofa and bedroom furniture were moved and that the door leading to the backyard had been opened with some type of tool and was agape. No items were missing.
The deputy found the door jamb severely damaged and a roll of paper towels had been placed to secure the door closed. Both the deputy and the complainant suspected the victim’s neighbor, Jordan Dyer, of committing the crime, since he allegedly had broken into her home before and had an infatuation with her.
Dyer was charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated criminal trespass and stalking on Aug. 11 over the previous allegations.
After briefly leaving to work another call, the deputy returned to speak with Dyer, but found him, the victim and the landlord already at the victim’s residence.
Dyer allegedly confessed to the victim that he broke into her residence, first saying that he merely wanted to speak with her, but then saying he believed she was being held captive and broke in around 4 a.m, a claim he repeated to the deputy.
Dyer also admitted to being under the influence of crystal methamphetamine when he came to believe the victim was being held captive, the report states.
After Dyer was arrested, the victim told the deputy that she had been in her bedroom speaking with her grandmother when she saw Dyer standing in her living room. She said she panicked, but chose to leave her bedroom so he couldn’t corner her there.
That’s when Dyer allegedly confessed to the victim of breaking into her residence, as well as having entered it a second time through the vandalized door.
The victim told the deputy that Dyer was just a neighbor who “has tried relentlessly to become more than acquaintances, despite several rejections,” the report states, and that he had no reason to think he was welcome at her home or to enter without permission.
Dyer was taken to the Blount County jail. Additional investigation by the deputy found no evidence that Dyer attempted to contact law enforcement despite allegedly believing the victim was being held captive, the report states.
