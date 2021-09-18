Deputies arrested a Walland man early Thursday after he allegedly resisted commands, got struck with a stun gun and advanced toward a deputy with a knife, a report states.
Blount County Sheriff’s deputies received a call that David R. Mahan, 41, had lit a fire inside his home, a camper, on Nebo Road in Walland. While driving there, they confirmed that he had a warrant out of Blount County for contempt of court on a misdemeanor theft charge.
When the deputy got to Mahan’s camper, he reported Mahan was standing in the doorway. The deputy confirmed there was no fire inside and told Mahan to come with him since he had a warrant.
Mahan got angry and wouldn’t listen to the commands from the deputy, the report states. Then, the deputy pulled out his stun gun and allegedly told Mahan to raise his hands into the air several times.
After briefly following the command, the report states, Mahan fled deeper into the camper. The deputy reported following him inside and striking him with the stun gun in his abdomen and upper left arm.
However, it allegedly had little effect. Mahan pulled a knife out of his pocket and started toward the deputy, the report states.
The deputy reported pulling out his handgun and retreating from the camper. Once outside, he pointed the gun at Mahan, who once again was standing in the doorway, the report states, and the deputy told him to drop the knife.
He allegedly followed the command and fled back into the camper. Shortly after, more deputies arrived, and together, they detained Mahan.
The deputy noted in the report that he believed Mahan was under the influence of narcotics.
The report also states that after Mahan was detained, he said he was hurting all over and felt like he was on fire. AMR cleared Mahan, and he was sent to Blount County jail.
Two knives from the floor of Mahan’s camper were placed into evidence, and he was charged with aggravated assault. He is being held on a $50,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Sept. 22 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
