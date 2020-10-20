A Walland woman was taken into custody Sunday after law enforcement said they had to use a “box-in technique” to pull her over for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle.
Victoria Danielle Tipton, 29, Nebo Road, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 7:13 p.m. Oct. 18 and charged with felony evading arrest, possession of stolen property and driving on a suspended license. She was being held on bonds totaling $21,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 27 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states an officer was searching the Old Niles Ferry Road at Westwood Drive area for a stolen 2011 Dodge Nitro when they saw a vehicle matching the description.
After determining it was the correct vehicle, officers attempted to pull it over, but the driver, Tipton, didn’t stop, a report states, and pulled first into a parking lot on the side of the road, and then onto Fairview Drive.
The report states Tipton pulled onto Market Place Drive, “where the vehicle drove at approximately 10 miles per hour,” before finally halting at a stop sign on Market Place Drive. There, an officer and a Blount County Sheriff’s deputy used a “box-in technique” to block Tipton’s exit.
Officers detained Tipton and a passenger after learning that Tipton had a suspended driver’s license, the report states. She and the passenger said they didn’t know the vehicle was stolen.
Tipton also allegedly said she had borrowed the car from a man and that she didn’t stop for the officers because she couldn’t, as something was stuck behind the brake pedal. Tipton was taken to Blount County jail.
